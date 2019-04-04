SHS receives female diversity award

SHERIDAN — Men account for most of the notable names in the field of tech and computer science.

Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos are just a few people who lead large computer-centric companies. On a larger scale, men accounted for 70 percent of employees at major tech companies, according to technology publication CNET.

Some of the efforts at Sheridan High School are contributing toward a gradual changing of those numbers, evidenced by the Advanced Placement computer science female diversity award SHS received last month. The award is given to schools who reached 50 percent or higher female representation in an AP computer science course in 2018, or whose percentage of female examinees met or exceeded the percentage the previous year.

The high school has 23 female students total in five computer science courses, according to SHS business education teacher Shirley Coulter. Coulter and Sheridan College computer technology education instructor Anne Gunn co-teach the AP computer science principles course that started in 2016 and saw an increase in female enrollment last year from two to five students.

Coulter said the school is working on promoting more female students in computer and tech courses.

“The ones that do take it have told their friends that it’s fun and they like it, so that helps,” Coulter said.

SHS computer science teacher Sharon Deutscher teaches several courses, including a newer class at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School that includes six girls. Deutscher said once females are enrolled, they are often the top-performing students.

“Once they get into it, they really get into it.” Deutscher said.

To stay certified to teach computer science, Deutscher and Coulter took classes in recent years at Sheridan College from Gunn and her colleague Mark Thoney.

“Sharon and I knew, before we ever had any experience, that computer science was the way to go,” Coulter said. “We just didn’t know how to do it. Thanks heavens we had Anne and Mark.”

Coulter and Deutscher said having female role models like Gunn can show students that they can pursue a computer science career.

“Once they get to know Anne and realize that Anne does this for a living, they think, ‘Oh, I can do this, too,’” Deutscher said.

One of the AP computer science principles students, SHS senior Ashly Doyle, plans to study computer science at the University of Wyoming.

Doyle liked computers from a young age. She enrolled in a few computer courses in elementary school and middle school and kept her interest going. In high school, Doyle has already taken web design courses for college credit.

She enjoys the combination of problem-solving and creativity offered in the courses.

“(I enjoy) being able to do stuff and then for it to start out confusing and then figure it out in the end and be like, ‘Ha, I did that,’” Doyle said.

SHS sophomore Kate Moran takes AP computer science principles as well. She enrolled in computer science courses in middle school and high school because she believes skills like coding will become more important going forward.

“In the future, we’re all going to need to know some part (of) computer science, so it’s good to have a background in it,” Moran said.

Moran has appreciated the opportunity to learn about a plethora of topics from an array of high school instructors.

“It’s nice to have a variety of teachers,” Moran said.

Gunn appreciated that students like Moran and Doyle largely received encouragement to take the courses in which they are interested.

“We don’t see any barriers for girls,” Gunn said. “This learning rewards being somewhat meticulous and applying yourself and persistence, and those are traits that many young women bring to learning.”

With positive instructors to look toward, students like Doyle and Moran could contribute to more women working in computer science in the years to come.