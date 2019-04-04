Hunters jockey for best local bait sites

SHERIDAN — A small crowd of hunters began congregating in the parking lot of Sheridan’s regional Wyoming Game and Fish Department office Sunday night and settled in for a long evening.

The hunters — some of whom waited more than 12 hours for the regional office to open Monday morning — were waiting to register black bear bait sites in the county, which would authorize them to stake out a section of local land to lure black bears when the hunting season starts in May.

Sheridan Regional Wildlife Supervisor Craig Smith said while it is unlikely hunters would have been unable to find a local bait site, baiting at some sites requires more work than at others.

“There can be a lot of bait sites, but there’s a lot of places that are inaccessible and not really conducive to doing it,” Smith said. “The way we do it is a first come, first serve — so the goal is to be first in line so you can get the site you wanted before someone got it in front of you.”

Sundance resident Bruce Speidel, who arrived at Sheridan’s Wyoming Game and Fish Department nearly 12 hours before it opened Monday, said some of the distant bait sites are home to sizable bear populations, but trekking off to those sites with a bait barrel can prove arduous.

“It’s a trade off,” Speidel said. “I’ve had luck at some of those far-off sites, but lugging a barrel all the way out there was too much work.”

State regulations require a lot of distance between bait sites, which means once an area is registered, a wide swath of land surrounding it will be unavailable to other hunters. Individual hunters are allowed to register two bait sites, however Smith said WGFD restricts hunters to one site per section of land; Wyoming townships contain 36 sections.

“That doesn’t mean in all of the townships there is one (bait site) per section, though,” Smith explained.

Once hunters have secured a bait site, they have to opportunity to renew it each year, so long as the follow regulations and renew the site by a March deadline. Bonnie Sullivan, who was the first hunter to arrive at Sheridan’s WGFD Sunday night, said that can be easier said than done, though.

Sullivan explained that she registered a favorable bait site previously but lost track of the renewal deadline and lost her spot. She said she wanted to get in line early this year to correct that lapse.

Smith said Sullivan’s case is fairly common and noted that while there are plenty of bait sites available to hunters, there tends to be a lot of competition for sites that were not renewed.

“There’s not a great demand for the sites overall,” Smith said. “But there is a lot of demand for certain sites.”

Denise Thorsen, who also waited outside the WGFD for nearly 12 hours, said knowing the site she registered would be hers for years to come motivated her to arrive early.

“As long as I stay on top of it, I only have to do this once,” Thorsen said.

The hunting season for black bears in Area 4, which spans the eastern Bighorns in Sheridan and Johnson counties, opens May 1 for special archery and goes until May 14. General tags open for black bears in Area 4 May 15 and span until June 15, and open in the fall from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.