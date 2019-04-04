Fastpitch softball may soon become a sanctioned high school sport in Wyoming, but Sheridan will quickly fall behind the curve if athletes, parents and coaches don’t step up to the plate.

Last week, Campbell County School District 1 voted in favor of adopting the sport, adding Gillette and Thunder Basin to the list of schools ready to offer another sport. Eight schools need to approve the measure for the Wyoming High School Activities Association to sanction it; so far the list sits at five.

Over the last year or so, a push started in Sheridan to update and improve the community’s youth softball programs. In the past, parents and parents have felt slighted — pushed to fields not meant for softball or forced to endure difficult practice and game times. The boys, it seemed, always took priority.

So last year, a local group worked to start a club softball program. Admittedly, it was a rocky start. The signups included girls ranging from 9 years old to 14 years old, which doesn’t sound like a big difference, but when it comes to body awareness, strength and maturity, it certainly is. Plus, the girls had other activities and commitments, making consistency a bit of a challenge. Coaches, too, struggled to commit to the time needed to start a new program.

Weather also played a role in the first summer’s mishaps. The plan was to play against other teams in the area to introduce the girls to fastpitch. Unfortunately, it seemed like every time we scheduled games, a summer thunderstorm would make its way through and either cut short or cancel the games. I think in total, the club team played a total of less than 25 innings all summer.

Bummer, right?

So, last fall, we scheduled parent meetings to explain our plans and get a feel for ongoing interest. We’ve hosted two skills clinics so far in 2019 and have a couple more planned. Our goal was to compete in a few tournaments in the region in June.

But, interest is lagging. We’ve had no more than about four girls show up for clinics and about the same number sign up for the 2019 season.

It’s disappointing, probably mostly to me personally. I grew up playing softball. I spent nearly every summer weekend on a ball field in some Midwest town. I also practiced two times per week with that team. Like most sports, I learned more than just the skills needed to throw, catch and hit.

I’d love to see softball take hold here in Sheridan — just as it seems to be across the state. After all, fastpitch is one of the most popular high school sports in the country. Only Wyoming and South Dakota don’t offer the option to play in high school.

As it looks more and more likely that Sheridan won’t have a club fastpitch team this year due to lack of interest and perhaps commitment, I’m still holding out hope that the girls who play in the summer’s recreation district leagues — and love it — will look toward the future and invest their time in growing the sport.