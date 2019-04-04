Local briefs

Ranchester to host 5k

RANCHESTER — The Ranchester Railway 5k will take place Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

The race is a kick off to the Summer Valley 5K Series.

It will begin and end at the TRVCC in Ranchester, located at 411 U.S. Highway 14.

Sign-ups open for Camp Story

STORY — Registration for summer programs at Camp Story is now open.

Those who register before April 15 will save $25.

The camps are open to children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and will take place in June and July. The camps will allow children to grow in faith, play outdoors and make new friends.

For more information, see campstory.org.

Pottery, pint night to benefit CHAPS

SHERIDAN — Luminous Brewhouse will host an event Friday allowing locals to glaze pasta bowls while enjoying a pint.

Artist Dustin Stephenson of Ten Sleep handmade all of the handmade pasta bowls that will be glazed. Tickets for the event cost $40 per person. The ticket covers the cost the pottery, instructions and inspiration from Stephenson, glaze and the firing of the piece. All proceeds from the event will benefit Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip Equine Assisted Therapy.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2FKAn12.

The event will take place at Luminous, located at 504 Broadway St.

Knights of Columbus to cook up fish fry

SHERIDAN — Knights of Columbus will offer a Lenten fish fry Friday. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; to-go boxes will be available.

The cost is $12 per person or $45 per family. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Holy Name Catholic School.

The hall is located at 301 E. Brundage St.