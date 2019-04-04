Chasing Greatness: Bower always avoids complacency

SHERIDAN — He remembers every defeat, some more than others. The illegal screen midway through the first quarter, the missed 3-pointer early in the second half and every other detail, however small, that could have swung the pendulum in Sheridan High School’s favor.

While there’s a window of time where he dwells on the defeats, it doesn’t last long. The disappointment and what-if game quickly shifts into fuel, fuel used for improvement and advancement.

He is Tristan Bower, the player that won’t stop chasing greatness.

Three years ago, Sheridan boys basketball head coach Jeff Martini remembers the bewilderment he experienced the first time he saw Bower’s skill. While watching the junior varsity team play, Martini — in his first year as head man of the varsity squad — sat and thought to himself, “What am I doing?”

The young, small and raw Bower possessed the innate ability to dribble past defenders and get to the rim whenever he wanted. A call-up to the varsity ranks was certainly warranted.

“I said, ‘This kid has to come up and play,’” Martini said. “We put in a little dribble drive for him, and it kind of changed the way our program was going.”

Bower came off the bench as a sophomore, providing a spark and an ability to score. One year later, the junior took the reins of the program.

“I realized I was getting pretty good,” said Bower about the summer between his sophomore and junior years. “So I hit the weight room a lot harder, got in the gym a lot more and it showed.”

Bower led the team in scoring as a junior, pouring in 16.6 points per game. He led the Broncs to an East Conference title, and one thing was now certain — Bower had arrived, and he couldn’t hide from anyone.

“Everyone finally knew about him, but he embraced it,” Martini said. “Every day in practice, he proved that he was the best player on the floor for our team, and he’d go into games and he had a different level that he played at. He wasn’t going to be stopped, and when he had his mind made up, he was just unstoppable at times. It was incredible to watch.”

Incredible nearly all the time save for a few games against Campbell County. Four losses to the rival Camels in 2018 — the fourth and final one coming in the state title game — left a sour taste in Bower’s mouth.

“Every loss I dwell on, for sure, especially those big games,” Bower said. “… It just kind of fuels me, making sure I’m always the best. It puts me in that mindset that I should always be the best.”

Another offseason dedicated to the weight room and the gym improved an already blossomed star. Bower increased his scoring output to a region-best 20.2 points per game, while adding 4.1 rebounds and a team-high 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.