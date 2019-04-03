Big Sky Steak Salad takes dinner to new level

This Big Sky Steak Salad is packed with flavor and quite tasty, taking dinner salads to a whole new level.

•••••

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4-6 People

Ingredients

1 pound flank steak

2-3 tablespoons Roasted Coffee Rub

2 teaspoons black garlic sea salt

½ pound bacon

2 cups cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons caramelized garlic infused olive oil

2 tablespoons smoked balsamic vinegar

4-6 cups mixed greens

½ cup blue cheese crumbles

Instructions

1. Season the steak liberally with roasted coffee rub and back garlic sea salt. Set aside while you cook the bacon.

2. Cut the bacon into ¼-inch pieces and place in a large, cold skillet. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, cooking the bacon until crispy. Remove the bacon from the pan and set aside. Drain any excess grease off of the pan.

3. Turn the heat up to medium-high. Add the steak to the hot pan and cook for 5-7 minutes for medium to medium-rare. Flip the steak, top with cherry tomatoes and cook an additional 5-7 minutes. Remove the meat from the heat and allow to rest.

4. With the tomatoes still in the pan, add the caramelized garlic infused olive oil and smoked balsamic vinegar. Stir to coat the tomatoes and remove from the heat.

5. Slice the steak on the diagonal into thin strips.

6. Arrange the greens on a serving platter. Top with the blue cheese, bacon crumbles, sliced steak and finish by drizzling with pan roasted smoky garlic tomatoes as a dressing. Enjoy!

Highlighted items are available at Verdello at 23 Grinnell Plaza.

