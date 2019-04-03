SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Grass fire, 15 Gander Drive, 1:42 p.m.

• Smoke detector activation, 1100 block East College Drive, 7:04 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Grass fire, Gander Drive, 12:49 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:36 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Pioneer Road, 12:37 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:34 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:08 p.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:56 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Dismissals — Gina G. Kelty, Dayton; Melaney Sue Kelty, Dayton.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 10:12 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Bridge Street, Dayton, 12:55 p.m.

• Records only, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Drug-other, East Ridge Road, 6:05 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 West, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 6:19 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Metz Road, 7:43 p.m.

• Animal injured, U.S. Highway 14, milepost 87.4, Ranchester, 8:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Michael D. Bear Claw, 30, Lodge Grass, Montana, felony theft, U.S. District Court of Wyoming, arrested by SCSO

• Joanne K. Isom, 51, Dayton, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• James O. Malles, 21, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 5