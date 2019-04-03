Local briefs

SAGE to host life drawing class

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts will host a series of life drawing classes beginning Saturday and continuing each Saturday through April 27.

The classes will take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday. Each class costs $10 per person.

Attendees will have the opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a safe, comfortable space. Pre-registration is not required; just bring your favorite art supplies.

SAGE Community Arts is located 21 W. Brundage St.

RMEF banquet set for Saturday

SHERIDAN — The 30th anniversary of the Sheridan County Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will be celebrated during the group’s annual banquet Saturday.

The banquet will begin at 5 p.m. at the Sheridan Holiday Inn. The event will include raffles and games, along with food. Tickets range in cost from $35 for an individual to $1,000 for a sponsor table.

For more information, contact Bob Smith at 307-751-1331 or see events.rmef.org. The Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

Stress reduction workshop set for Thursday

SHERIDAN — Joyful Health will host a stress reduction workshop Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Union at the Montgomery.

The workshop will offer a place to pause, discuss and be creative. The event will be facilitated by a holistic health coach, who will teach a breathing technique and discuss stress and balance.

The cost is $10 per person, and those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Tuesday by calling 425-308-6852.

The Union is located 15 W. Brundage St.