Pottery, pint night to benefit CHAPS

SHERIDAN — Luminous Brewhouse will host an event Friday allowing locals to glaze pasta bowls while enjoying a pint.

Artist Dustin Stephenson of Ten Sleep handmade all of the handmade pasta bowls that will be glazed. Tickets for the event cost $40 per person. The ticket covers the cost the pottery, instructions and inspiration from Stephenson, glaze and the firing of the piece.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip Equine Assisted Therapy.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2FKAn12.

The event will take place at Luminous, located at 504 Broadway St.