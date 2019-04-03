St. Labre students to display art at The Brinton

BIG HORN — A reception to honor students from St. Labre Catholic Academy in Ashland, Montana, displaying their art at The Brinton Museum will take place Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

The show, “Connecting the Past to the Future,” features works in the mediums of drawing, watercolor, oil, photography, beading, textiles and mixed media created by St. Labre art students. The show emphasizes the relationship between keeping the past alive and Native American traditions today. It will remain on display through May 5.

The reception will include a performance by student drummers, dancers and singers. The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.