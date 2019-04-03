Crash on Main Street leads to extrication

SHERIDAN — Two crashes on Fifth and Sixth streets and Main Street required extrication of one person from one of the vehicles.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., Sheridan Police Department responded to a crash. A black Dodge truck traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on North Main Street crashed into the rear of an SUV in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

The SUV was knocked off the roadway and crashed into a tree. A 54-year-old male driver of the SUV had to be extricated form the vehicle by Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department. The man was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital by Rocky Mountain Ambulance. After assessing the situation, SFRD said they did not need to aid the driver of the Dodge in being removed from the vehicle.

The truck continued southbound after hitting the SUV, running over the sidewalk and hitting signs. The vehicle ran into the northeast corner of the Eagles Aerie #186 building on Fifth and Main streets. The 33-year-old male driver of the Dodge was also injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital by RMA.

No citations have been issued at this time, and it is believed that medical issues may have been a factor in the crash.

The extent of the injuries to both drivers are unknown at this time.