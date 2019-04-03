County revives Historic Preservation Commission

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Commission voted Tuesday to revive the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission, a board dedicated to protecting and maintaining historical sites throughout the county.

County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said the move to reactivate the board, which was formed in 1993 but has been largely dormant in recent years, will help the county maintain a designation through the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office that authorizes it to apply for federal grant funding for the conservation of historic sites.

Sheridan County has been designated a certified local government through the WSHPO and that designation carries a number of requirements, including appointing a historic preservation committee that meets regularly, promotes public participation in preservation projects and enforces preservation rules.

Recently, Obermueller said the county has rededicated itself to holding on to its CLG designation.

“Over the last 18 months we’ve realized that maintaining our CLG status is very important if we want to be able to receive federal dollars,” Obermueller said.

With the revival of the historic preservation commission, the county commissioners will have to appoint seven members to the board, two of whom will have to be professionals in fields related to historic preservation.

Applications officially opened Tuesday, but Obermueller noted the commission has already garnered enthusiasm.

“I think we’ve got a lot of interest just since this has been discussed,” Obermueller said. “Recently, we’ve had several calls from folks that really want to be on this commission.”

The county posted application instructions on its website Tuesday.

Though the previous board fell inactive, Commissioner Terry Cram said the county is committed to sustaining the revived commission.

“We feel that this is an important endeavor and we want to participate,” Cram said.

The county will have help operating the board this time around, though. After passing a resolution to revive the SCHPC, the county commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the Downtown Sheridan Association, in which the DSA agrees to provide administrative support for the SCHPC.

“(The DSA) is already very involved and active in the downtown area with historic properties we have,” Obermueller said. “They already have a good inventory of some of the properties we have…It also allows DSA to apply for these federal grants for their needs.”

Obermueller added that the county’s CLG designation requires it provide periodic reports to the WSHPO, and the DSA will assist the new commission in meeting those reporting requirements.

Other business

• County commissioners approved Sheridan County School District 1’s application for a conditional use permit to build and operate a baseball field and a football field on a 15-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Big Horn School campus. The CUP effectively rezones the property for the construction project alone; any variations to the project master plan would require the approval of a revised CUP. The CUP does not allow for any field lighting.

• County commissioners also renewed several county liquor licenses. Commissioners required business owners applying for a renewed liquor license to attend the meeting; the commission did not vote on license renewals for applicants who were not present Tuesday.

The commissioners approved the renewal of liquor licenses for the following establishments: The Ranch at Ucross, Big Horn Mercantile, The Barn in Big Horn, the Big Horn Equestrian Center, the Big Horn Y, Bear Lodge, Parkman Bar, Elk View Inn, Wagon Box Inn, Last Chance Bar, the Livery Stable, Leiter, the Powder Horn Golf Club and the Story Store.

The commissioners did not vote on the renewals for the following establishments, because the applicants did not attend Tuesday’s meeting: Eaton’s Ranch, Arrowhead Lodge, the Arvada Bar and Lodore.

Commissioner Nick Siddle reminded license holders that a recent change to the county’s liquor licensing regulations requires that license holders have to undergo TIPS through the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office within three months of receiving a liquor license or the renewal of a liquor license.