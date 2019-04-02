FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 a.m.

• Natural gas leak, 300 block West Alger Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 12:27 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 8:57 a.m.

• Trauma, Park Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 10:51 a.m.

• Medical, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:13 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

• Medical, Yonkee Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 6:08 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:21 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Burglary cold, North Brooks Street, 7:36 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Main Street, 7:50 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:31 a.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 11:33 a.m.

• Court/violation, Coffeen Avenue, 11:36 a.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Fraud, South Jefferson Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Sugarland Drive, 3:33 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Broadway Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Simple assault, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sheridan area, 4:39 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Warren Avenue, 5:11 p.m.

• Animal found, West Eighth Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Martin Avenue, 8:52 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan area, 9:44 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious person, Smith Creek Road, Dayton, 4:33 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Metz Road, 11:11 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 11:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, Weare Street, Ranchester, 12:30 p.m.

• Civil standby, West 15th Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 4:22 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 6:59 p.m.

• Assist agency, Upper Cat Road, 7:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Brook Street and Halbert Street, Ranchester, 11:38 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• James O. Malles, 21, Sheridan, cruelty to animals, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Isaiah E. Rice, 19, Sheridan, harassing communication, misdemeanor stalking, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremiah J. Smith, 31, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 78

Female inmate count: 23

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 8

Apr. 2, 2019

