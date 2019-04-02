Local briefs

WAS meeting to focus on preservation

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan-Johnson County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will meet Thursday at the Sheridan Holiday Inn. Dinner and a business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with the presentation starting at approximately 7 p.m. Those interested may join for dinner or just the speaker.

The speaker this month is Christy Smith, executive director of the Alliance for Historic Wyoming. Smith will present on historic preservation and AHW’s mission in protecting Wyoming’s historic and cultural resources in both the built and natural environments. Historic preservation can be a powerful tool in shaping cities and towns. We will explore this concept, the economic benefits of historic preservation, and how the AHW can help communities, businesses and individuals achieve their preservation goals.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

CVC’s Community Conversations to focus on public lands

SHERIDAN – The Center for a Vital Community will host its next round of Community Conversations on Thursday and Saturday, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Room at 61 S. Gould St.

The subject of this conversation is public lands.

The session Thursday is from 2-5 p.m. and the Saturday session is from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment,“ CVC Director Amy Albrecht said. “Our hope is that when difficult or divisive issues come up in our community, we can discuss them using this process.

“This is not about winning or blaming,” she added. “No matter who you are or what your experiences have been, this is about listening for understanding and being heard.”

Community Conversations take place in groups of 8-12 people with a trained facilitator. Sessions tend to last the entire three hours and snacks will be available.

Past Community Conversations subjects included experiences around being an outsider and affordable housing. All community members are invited to attend, and there is no need to sign up in advance. For more information, contact Julie Greer at the CVC, 307-675-0833.

Tickets still available for Startup Weekend

SHERIDAN — Tickets are still available for the third annual Startup Weekend Sheridan event set for Friday through Sunday at Sheridan College. Startup Weekend is a 54-hour experience where leaders, entrepreneurs and those aspiring to be self-employed come together.

On the first day, attendees join for a social hour, dinner and the chance to choose a project of their liking. After picking a subject, they form into teams.

Day two consists of learning from mentors and coaches from around the community to fine tune ideas, answer questions and even create prototypes if needed.

On the final day, contestants pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges.

The best ideas are given awards and leave with a clear vision of what to do next.

For more information on the event, contact Jill McGraw at 307-675-0785 or jillmcgraw@sheridan.edu or see the event website at communities.techstars.com/usa/sheridan/startup-weekend/14023.