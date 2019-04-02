Considering Equal Pay Day in Wyoming

“If I had a nickel for every time someone told me, ‘The gender pay gap is a myth,’ I may have made back the income I’ve lost over the years for being a woman,” wrote Maya Salem in “Womansplaining the Pay Gap” in today’s New York Times.

Today is the 2019 Equal Pay Day, which marks the date to which women need to work to earn what men were paid in 2018, reflecting how women earn 79 cents for every $1 men earn in the U.S.

Equal Pay Day would be even later in 2019 if we were considering the gender pay gap in Wyoming, where women earn 68 cents to men’s dollar.

(These figures do not even come close to the immense pay gap when race is added to the mix; check out the latest numbers that consider race from the American Association of University Women.)

No, this does not mean employers are deviously conspiring to hold women down. The issue is much more complex, stemming from unconscious biases, the “motherhood penalty,” lack of wage transparency and more.

I dive deeper in my series of columns, “Exploring the gender wage gap,” which I am sharing again today:

