Public records: City of Sheridan

Last week, I introduced a column series focusing on how to access public documents in our community. The first installment of the series will explain how to access documents from the city of Sheridan.

The city remains fairly transparent and makes concerted efforts to have public documents easily accessible through its website and includes an intuitive request form.

Poking around the city of Sheridan website — sheridanwy.net — one can search by city government, departments, bids and proposals and other community links. The city council page is a great way to access public documents.

Council agendas and packets include documents that the council recently discussed, like Monday’s memorandum of understanding between the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County School District 2 regarding the hill slide stabilization project. That particular document also includes funding percentages and amounts of the project.

On that section of the website, folks can also view meeting videos and audio back to 2015 and farther. Council members’ phone numbers, emails and years served are listed there for easy access to your elected officials. Whether they respond quickly, though, is sometimes to be determined.

To request something specific, like the salaries of the mayor and city administrator, you would scroll your mouse arrow over the “I WANT TO…” section; it’s the first listed on the drop-down bar just below the city of Sheridan logo on the top left. While hovering over those words, slide your mouse arrow to the bottom right corner of the large list of items that pop up. You’ll find “REQUEST…” followed by a list including building inspection and a public record. This is your go-to location.

Click a public record and that intuitive request form I alluded to pops up, letting you know it’s a “City of Sheridan Public Records Request.” Be sure to fill out every red asterisked area. They ask that you be as detailed as possible in your description of the document or research requested.

Remember, a lot more is public record than you think. Just this morning a reporter and I were chatting about a story, and the idea of requesting emails sent from a business owner in town to the mayor’s governmental email arose. BAM! Great opportunity for a public records request.

There are four ways available for delivery of your requested records: hard copy, email, jump drive (provided by the customer) or recorded cassette. I’ve almost always opted for email so I can avoid any printing costs, but sometimes printed documents are necessary to help sift through a lot of information. I’m a note-taker, so sometimes a PDF doesn’t cut it.

The second page outlines copy charges and fee schedules for documents requested. A $5 base charge is tacked onto any document easily accessible to the individual responding to the records request, which the city’s policy says is the job of the city administrator and city clerk (Mark Collins and Cecilia Good, respectively.) Other requests specifically for other city entities, like the police station and fire department, will go directly to those department heads (Chief Richard Adriaens and Chief Gary Harnish.)

Have you submitted records requests, or did you just try it for the first time today? Share your experience or questions with me at ashleigh.fox@thesheridanpress.com.