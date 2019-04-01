Senior happenings

• When I’m 64…. or More — The next lecture in the series will take place Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Hub on Smith. Terri Hayden, director of volunteer services will be joined by other community agency representatives to discuss the benefits of volunteering. Snacks will be provided.

• National Beer Day — Celebrate with a craft beer tasting at Smith Alley Brewing Company. A group will meet at The Hub on Smith and walk to the brewery. Attendees should bring $10 for a flight of five 4-ounce beers to taste. Sign up by April 2 for the event set for 1:30-3 p.m. April 5.

• Clearmont adventure — Take a ride to the country with The Hub on Smith. The group will stop at the Ucross Art Gallery and then have lunch at the Clear Creek Stop Cafe. Following lunch, the group will visit the Clearmont Historical Center for an area history presentation and tour of the center. Sign up and pay by April 5 at The Hub. For more information, call 307-672-2240. The trip will take place April 11 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $20 for registered seniors or $23 for others.