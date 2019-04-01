Local sports briefs

Lady Broncs show well in Buffalo

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls track and field team competed in the Buffalo Invitational Saturday. The Lady Broncs returned to Sheridan with quite a few first-place finishes.

Tamaelle Lawson paced the Lady Broncs after claiming first in a couple individual events. She won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.77 seconds and bested the field in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 26.42.

Jordan Christensen also logged an individual first, winning shot put with a toss of 45 feet, 6 inches. She added a second-place finish in discus, recording a throw of 114-09.

Alicia Thoney boasted a first in pole vault, clearing 8-6, and Sheridan’s 1,600-meter relay team — of Sam Rogaczewski, Taylor Larsen, Danika Palmer and Katelin Rogaczewski — won with a time of 4:34.02.

Rachel Petersburg placed second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.80, while Amber Grutzmacher tied for third, recording a time of 17.19. Katie Turpin took runner-up in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:33.54, and Piper O’Dell placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.11.

The Lady Broncs head to Spearfish, South Dakota, next weekend.

Broncs take talents to Buffalo

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys track and field team competed in the Buffalo Invitational Saturday. The Broncs logged a few top-three finishes.

Matt Roma led the Broncs with a few second-place finishes. He crossed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.03 seconds. He also took second in the 200- and 400-meter dash meter dash with times of 22.32 and 52.34, respectively.

Gaige Vielhauer recorded a second-place finish in the shot put with a mark of 46 feet, 7 inches, while also placing third in discus with a toss of 130-11. Gus Wright added a second-place finish in high jump, clearing 6 feet.

The Broncs travel to Spearfish, South Dakota, next weekend.

Lady Broncs fall on the road

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls soccer team concluded its road trip to the capital city Saturday. The Lady Broncs fell to Cheyenne Central 2-0, dropping to 1-3 in conference play and 1-4 overall.

Sheridan has struggled offensively, failing to net a goal in three straight games.

The Lady Broncs host Thunder Basis Friday at 6 p.m.

AC competes in Buffalo

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School girls track and field team participated in the Buffalo Invitational Saturday, and a few athletes placed inside the top 25.

Tamica Smith led the way for the Lady Panthers, placing eighth in triple jump with a mark of 25 feet, 5.5 inches. She placed 21st in long jump with a leap of 11-09.25, while also taking 24th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 22.25 seconds.

Taziree Smith took 10th in the 1,600-meter run, recording a time of 6:12.37. She added an 11th-place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:57.60.

McKenna Auzqui took 14th in discus with a throw of 81-01. She also logged a 23rd-place finish in shot put with a throw of 25-04.

Torrey Veach paced the Panthers, taking fifth in triple jump with a mark of 35-11.

Sheridan wrestlers compete at national tournament

SHERIDAN — Six wrestlers from Sheridan High School competed over the weekend in the 2019 National High School Coaches Association Folkstyle Wrestling National Championship Tournament in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The grapplers were six out of 30 athletes representing Wyoming in the double-elimination tournament, which pits wrestlers in the same grade against one another. The top eight wrestlers in each division receive All-American status.

Sophomore Reese Osborne just missed out on a top-eight finish, ending the weekend with six wins and two losses in the 126-pound class. Sophomore Hunter Goodwin (120) finished with a 4-2 record. Sophomore Justin Vela (285) and freshman Rudy Osborne (113) both went 1-2. Sophomore Hayden Crow (145) and freshman Brock Steel (145) finished 0-2.

Tongue River track girls second, boys fourth in Greybull

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School track and field teams opened the outdoor season Saturday at the Greybull Invitational.

The Lady Eagles placed second out of nine teams with 103 points. Carleigh Reish won three events and took second in another. She took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.61 seconds, won the 200-meter dash in 27.52 seconds and took home the high jump title with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches. Reish also took second in long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 7 inches.

Holly Hutchinson placed in the top two in three events. Hutchinson won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 45.10 seconds, took first in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.05 and placed second in high jump with a height of 4 feet, 8 inches. Jane Pendergast won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.10 seconds and took second in the 400-meter dash in 1:06.19.

Grace Sopko placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.78 and Emma Scammon placed third in shot put with a distance of 29 feet, 0.5 inches.

The Eagles took fourth with 58 points. Cooper Vollmer placed in the top three in three events. He won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.99, took runner-up in the 1600-meter run in 4:52.72 and placed third in high jump with a height of 5 feet, 8 inches. Jason Barron placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:19.77.

Both teams compete Saturday at the Powell Invitational.