Broncs fall, but see improvement

SHERIDAN — Friday night saw the Sheridan High School boys soccer team struggle in many places on the field. Defensively, the Broncs’ backline bent a little too much at times. Offensively, they had trouble finding teammates’ feet with passes, and that resulted in only a few scoring opportunities.

Shoring up those areas were a point of emphasis ahead of Saturday’s game against Cheyenne Central at Homer Scott Field. And even though Sheridan didn’t claim a victory, falling by a 1-0 final score, it took positive strides forward.

“Last night, our whole goal was get it up to Tristan (Bower’s) feet, so he could look to dish off. We didn’t do that very well,” Sheridan’s Garrett Coon said. “But today, I felt like we did that much better.”

Bower had a couple cracks to break the Broncs’ scoreless stretch, which has now spanned the last four games. He fired a shot in the fifth minute that needed saving from Central goaltender JoJo Widi. In the 31st minute, Bower pushed it past Widi ever so slightly, only to see the Indians’ goalkeeper recover and swallow up the ball just before it crossed the goal line.

Bower also had a look from 25 yards out on a free kick, and Toby Jacobs fired the game’s first shot on net just two and half minutes deep, as Sheridan controlled the first 40 minutes of the contest.

But the Broncs still haven’t scored a goal since Bower’s first-half score in the season opener, and each game without one negatively effects the Broncs’ demeanor.

“When we score goals, that’s how we get rolling,” Coon said. “It gets momentum going, and then we are looking to score more. So when we don’t have any goals, there’s a lack of energy out there.”

Unlike Friday, however, Sheridan sustained its offensive pressure for a lion’s share of the game.

“We played really hard, and we transitioned quickly and made some good opportunities,” Sheridan head coach Scott Soderstrom said.

Jacobs and Carter Wells both made second-half runs toward the corner that resulted in either a cross or a corner kick. In the game’s final 10 minutes, Carter and Coon had a couple cracks at the net, via free kicks, from 30-plus yards away, but launching balls into a relatively stiff breeze made things difficult.

The Indians netted the contest’s lone goal in the 64th minute. After Central drove the ball into the box, Sheridan was whistled for a foul and Jadon Lopez received a penalty kick. Lopez shot it just right of center as Broncs’ goaltender Sam Salyards dove right.

It was a minor blip on what was an effective day in goal for Sheridan’s keeper. Salyards turned away six shots on net and kept the Broncs in the fight for the entire 80 minutes.

Widi gobbled up half of Sheridan’s eight shots on frame.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Broncs — who own an 0-4 record in conference and 1-4 overall. They travel to Thunder Basin Friday before hosting Campbell County Saturday. The Bolts boast a 3-0-1 mark in conference, while the Camels lay claim to a 2-2 record in league.

Final

Cheyenne Central….0 1 — 1

Sheridan…………….0 0 — 0

First half_No goals

Second half_1, Cheyenne Central, Jadon Lopez