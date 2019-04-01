SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Smith Street, 9:53 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 900 block Sibley Circle, 4:20 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 7:11 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Olympus Drive, 1:05 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block West 13th Street, 6:03 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported

Saturday

• RMA assist, 5000 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

Sunday

• Single vehicle rollover, Soldier Creek, mile marker 3, 5:46 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 7:04 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:24 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Trauma, Park Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 1:12 p.m.

• Assist, Kruse Creek, 5:11 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, Long Drive, 7:11 a.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:08 a.m.

• Trauma, Olympus Drive, 1:04 p.m.

• Medical, Park Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Trauma, Soldier Creek Road, 5:48 p.m.

• Medical, West 13th Street, 6:03 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 1:45 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 3:23 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 11:33 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:02 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Accident, North Sheridan Avenue, 1:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 3:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 3:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 4:45 p.m.

• Simple assault, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:02 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Mydland Road, 9:55 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:48 p.m.

• DUI, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:55 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Drug activity, Grinnell Plaza, 2:53 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Yellowtail Drive, 5:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Child endangerment, West Fifth Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 10:21 a.m.

• DUS, West Fifth Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Dog at large, 10th Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Brundage Lane, 2:24 p.m.

• Drug – other, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 7:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 p.m.

• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 8:16 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Lewis Street, 8:55 p.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 9:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, Exeter Avenue, 10:58 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Alger Street, 1:31 a.m.

• Drug activity, Spaulding Street, 1:45 a.m.

• Runaway, Sugarland Drive, 6:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 9:13 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:03 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:06 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Canfield Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, First West Parkway, 12:03 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Sugarland Drive, 3:19 p.m.

• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 3:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, South Scott Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 4:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 5:02 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Greystone Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Dispute all others, East Seventh Street, 8:56 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Burkitt Street, 9:42 p.m.

• DUS, West Works Street, 9:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Road hazard, East Fifth Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 26, 2:37 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Highway 87, mile marker 27.5, 11:57 p.m.

Saturday

• Alarm; burglar, Saddle View Road, 11:30 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Main Street, Dayton, 6:40 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 38, Banner, 7:02 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Kristi Lane, 9:13 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, I-90 westbound, mile marker 17, 9:24 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 10:13 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street and Soldier Creek Road, 1:41 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 5 and 7 Youngs Creek Road, 7:22 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West 17th Street, 1:51 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Soldier Creek Road, milepost 3, 5:45 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Joshua K. Hall, 30, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; arrested by SPD

• Heaven A. Lint, 22, Sheridan, offense not listed, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James O. Malles, 21, cruelty to animals, circuit court, offense not listed, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dane E. Pitchford, 29, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Rachael A. Rodriguez, 28, Sheridan, felony child endangering, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremiah L. Thompson-Muzquiz, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, felony child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tabatha A. Worth, 36, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Janelle K. Benton, 49, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Matthew R. Buskirk, 20, Cheyenne, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michelle M. Fiedor, 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Logan P. Kennedy, 21, Sheridan, assault/battery of a correction officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Michael A. Mattson, 27, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sara A. Morency, 34, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Joshua D. Springborg, 35, Sheridan, DUI, fail to report accident with unattended vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Amber R. Gruba, 34, Gillette, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryan M. Jarvis, 22, Torrington, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court; contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court; arrested by SPD

• Crystal M. Miller, 36, Sheridan, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 84

Female inmate count: 27

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 16

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 84