SHERIDAN — Joyful Health will host a stress reduction workshop Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Union at the Montgomery.

The workshop will offer a place to pause, discuss and be creative. The event will be facilitated by a holistic health coach, who will teach a breathing technique and discuss stress and balance.

The cost is $10 per person, and those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Tuesday by calling 425-308-6852.

The Union is located 15 W. Brundage St.