Offensive struggles persist: Sheridan shut out again in loss to East

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys soccer team started off its season in fine form. A first-half goal provided the difference in a victory over Kelly Walsh. Since that time, the Broncs have struggled, especially in the offensive half. Sheridan couldn’t find the back of the net for the third consecutive game Friday, dropping a 3-0 decision to Cheyenne East at Homer Scott Field.

And while that scoreless stretch isn’t too concerning this early in the season, it’s beginning to wear on the Broncs.

“It is, but I feel like we are getting better and better about it each day,” Sheridan’s Carter Wells said.

Sheridan nearly put at end to its offensive inefficiencies in the opening moments of Friday night’s game. Tristan Bower maneuvered his way into a couple decent scoring opportunities in the first 10 minutes of the game, and a corner kick nearly found the back of the net shortly, thereafter.

“We transitioned quickly and made some good opportunities for ourselves,” Sheridan head coach Scott Soderstrom said.

But the Broncs couldn’t muster up much after that initial push. Cheyenne East put home the game’s first score during the 22nd minute, as Benny Eatmon bested Sheridan goalkeeper Sam Salyards.

Carter Rich doubled down and found the back of the net — chipping it over Salyards — in the 27th minute, giving the Thunderbirds a 2-0 advantage heading into the break. Sheridan strayed away from its offensive system of playing the ball outside to in, forced too many balls over the top and struggled to possess the ball.

The Broncs couldn’t right the ship in the second 40 minutes. Brody Hawkins added to East’s cushion, cleaning up a shot in front of the net amid traffic in the 46th minute, which gave the game its final tally.

The Thunderbirds finished the game with 13 shots, eight of which were on target. Sheridan ended with just seven shots and two on goal.

The Broncs’ backline was playing shorthanded Friday. Eli Johnston and Quinn Heyneman both are away from the team with family obligations over the spring break, and without them on the pitch, many underclassmen received ample playing time.

While a 3-0 loss isn’t what Sheridan wanted, Wells thought the inexperienced ones competed and showed well.

“We have a lot of young cats playing, which is good,” Wells said. “It’s good to see a lot of younger kids, who haven’t even played varsity minutes, step up in the backline today, and I felt that was really, really good of them. … The first two goals they scored on us were flukes.

The defense couldn’t have done much better to keep those out.”

The Broncs have a quick turnaround, hosting Cheyenne Central Saturday at 12 p.m. Sheridan will to play a little more cohesively against the Indians, as it looks to remedy some of its offensive woes.

“We need to move more as a unit, get the back line up more to get more of the attacking opportunities” Wells said. “I feel like we are pretty spread out in the midfield, which kind of came to hurt us (Friday) because they had a lot of time to get their heads up.

“We just need to stick to our system and trust what we are doing.”

Final

Cheyenne East….2 1 — 3

Sheridan………….0 0 — 0

First half_1, Cheyenne East, Benny Eaton; 2, Cheyenne East, Carter Rich

Second half_3, Cheyenne East, Brody Hawkins