Local sports briefs

Lady Broncs fall to Cheyenne East

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls soccer lost to Cheyenne East Friday, 2-0. The Lady Broncs are now 1-3 on the 2019 season.

Sheridan girls lost out March 19 to Kelly Walsh High School 5-1, won March 22 against Cheyenne South High School March 3-0 and lost out 1-0 to Laramie High School March 23 before losing 2-0 March 29.

The team looks to improve its standing Saturday against Cheyenne Central High School on the road.

Sheridan grapplers in consolations

SHERIDAN — Several Sheridan High School wrestlers competed at the National High School Coaches Association high school nationals tournament Friday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Brock Steel, Rudy Osborne, Justin Vela, Hunter Goodwin, Reese Osborne and Hayden Crow all competed Friday.

Goodwin and Reese Osborne were 2-1 on the day. Rudy Osborne, Steel, Crow and Vela were 0-1.

Everyone will wrestle Saturday in consolation rounds.