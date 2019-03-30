Lodge Grass mayor seeks to rehabilitate community

Quincy Dabney doesn’t pretend to be perfect. He speaks frankly about his flaws, not dismissing them as insignificant, but not dwelling on them.

Like his neighbors, the mayor of Lodge Grass has experienced life differently than many individuals in more affluent communities. He recalls a childhood that included too much alcohol. He remembers friends and family becoming mixed up in drugs like methamphetamine at a young age. He would see them when they were high and think, “I’ll never do that.”

But in an attempt to keep his weight down for his work as a jockey, in 2005 he tried his first line of meth. For a little more than a month, he was hooked.

“It takes your soul,” Dabney said of the experience. “You look at people, friends, on it and they aren’t even there. Their eyes are completely black.”

Dabney had people fighting for him, though. He credits his wife for helping to pull him out of the addiction.

“She helped me battle all of that. I shaped up; I cleaned up,” Dabney said. “But I would never put anyone down again. What else is there? There’s nothing to do. I’m lucky enough to have had the motivation to get out, but that’s not everyone.”

Now, just as he pulled himself out of what could have developed into a years-long addiction, Dabney has put into motion a plan to bring the community of Lodge Grass back to life.

“I’m not Mr. Goody Two Shoes,” Dabney explained. “I’ve been there, I’ve been in a place where I hadn’t eaten for days, hadn’t slept and I felt like I was completely empty inside.”

And because he has been through many of the same things as his neighbors, who are also now his constituents, he seems poised to affect change.

A proud history

Driving through Lodge Grass today, imagining a thriving, growing community may prove difficult. Immediately when you take the road off Interstate 90 and cross the train tracks into town, something feels different. Trash lines the streets — fast food wrappers, bottles and cans, garbage bags. The sheer amount of litter is striking.

But that hasn’t always been the case.

According to documents at Lodge Grass City Hall, in 1927, the Big Horn County Board of Commissioners canvassed the election results regarding incorporation. Forty-four people voted in favor of incorporating the community of Lodge Grass while 17 voted against. That same year, the board of commissioners declared John T. Ryan as the first elected mayor of the town. The aldermen were Dave Pease, Charles Adams, Fred Given and Ben Lawrence. Later the town constructed a jail and municipal power plant then established law that required all Indian land within the corporate limits of Lodge Grass be subject to taxation to assist with financing the construction and maintenance of the municipal water supply and sewage systems for the town.

Dabney tells stories of his childhood that include horseback rides into town to buy penny candies, riding bicycles, playing basketball and Indian football. He remembers several businesses — a trading post, grocery store, bowling alley and others — contributing to the economic vitality of the town, too. Sitting around a table in his modest office, he shows historical photos of well-maintained store fronts and community gatherings.

Now, homes reflect years of neglect, with caving roofs, overgrown brush and worn paint. A home directly across from Lodge Grass City Hall has no water or electricity, yet it’s occupied.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Lodge Grass hovers just over 400. The median age is 27 and the median household income is approximately $24,500 per year. The poverty rate in the community is a staggering 55.4 percent, according to 2013-2017 estimates.

Dabney left Lodge Grass for several years after high school. He worked as a handyman, pursued joining the Marines, sold cars and vacuums, worked in construction and then learned to be an equipment operator, which landed him a job with Westmoreland Coal earning nearly three times the median income of residents in Lodge Grass. He saved his money and slowly bought materials to build his home just outside of Lodge Grass.

When he returned to the community to work with Westmoreland at the Absaloka Mine, he couldn’t believe the changes that had taken shape.

“All those places, all those people were gone,” Dabney said pointing at the old photographs. “Houses were burnt down. I’d look down into town and think, ‘Man, this place is dying.’”

A look toward the future

Usually, Dabney speaks in measured sentences. He carefully chooses his words to project a positive outlook, which cannot be an easy task given the challenges he and his constituents face. He pauses, moving air through his teeth, as he thinks about what he is saying. But Dabney’s words come faster as he talks about the future of his community. His faith in what could be becomes obvious, but if you needed more convincing, he left his job in mining to take a job that pays less than $1,000 per month.

As he looks forward, Dabney tells stories circularly, jumping from idea to idea. He’s already accomplished a lot. He built connections and energy among the town’s residents with his annual town clean-ups, the first of which took place in 2016 before he was mayor during a time where he felt like nobody else was stepping up. The early clean-up efforts are largely responsible for his write-in candidacy as mayor.

Dabney operates like any CEO looking to lead his organization in a new direction. First, he and his two staff members focused on the town’s money. In 2018, they ensured every penny was accounted for in the town’s financials, something he said hadn’t been the case for many years.

He also made a mental to-do list of sorts that outlined challenges to overcome. At the top of the list are:

• Crime — Dabney said the town hasn’t had a police department since the late 1990s, which allowed the area to become a haven for drugs and other illicit activities. The mayor plans to remodel part of city hall that used to be the jail, bringing it up to code and allowing for the re-establishment of law enforcement.

• Trash removal — Right now the town doesn’t have any official mode of trash collection. While attempts have been made to purchase or lease a transfer station just outside of town, Dabney said he’s hit road blocks with county officials.

• Housing needs — Many of the homes in Lodge Grass are in disrepair. Others have been abandoned. In an effort to clean up the area, Dabney, his staff and others have burned down several homes in Lodge Grass, hauling what’s left to Hardin’s dump or recycling. They’ve also started clearing brush around homes and providing assistance with some repairs and upgrades. Dabney also has hopes to bring in more homes in a new area of town.

• Economic growth — While the Lodge Grass of past decades included a number of local merchants, only a few remain. Dabney hopes to establish a business incubator in town to provide burgeoning entrepreneurs with space and guidance. The goal is to bring more visitors to town and sell goods made in Lodge Grass by local artisans and producers.

To that end, Dabney is working with a number of organizations and state agencies to develop plans and write grant applications.

On a more micro level, though, Dabney continues working in smaller groups to help those around him. City hall has a process in place to help area residents work to pay off parts of their water bills. The town has also hosted financial literacy trainings to help people learn how to manage their money and works with One Heart Warriors, a Montana nonprofit, to provide additional support.

“We’re committed to coming down (to Lodge Grass) once per week,” said Chester David “Tuff” Harris, who founded One Heart Warrior. While sometimes weather or other commitments get in the way, Harris said he’s committed to helping Dabney and others succeed.

Harris added that while many leaders tackle the infrastructure — buildings, roads, etc. — Dabney knows that helping the individuals in the community will make the longest lasting impact. Harris said Dabney takes time to learn not just names, but people’s circumstances and challenges, then works to help them.

“We want to be behind him and keep the momentum going,” Harris said. “Sometimes you can feel so isolated and that there’s so much to do that you can lose heart. We want to be that outside source saying we’re with you, and give (them) the courage to keep going.”

Harris, who grew up primarily in Lodge Grass but transferred to Colstrip for his last couple years of high school, is a member of the Crow Nation. He started One Heart Warriors after his NFL career. The nonprofit is designed to “identify, equip and support leaders in Native ministry.” It provides educational programs, leadership development and discipleship training.

Harris said one of Dabney’s biggest challenges will be maintaining focus. There are so many big tasks to accomplish in Lodge Grass, but Dabney will have to tackle one at a time to avoid being too scattered.

“There is such a need across the board in every area,” Harris said of Lodge Grass. “They are all daunting tasks to initiate, but if he focuses on one at a time, he can work through them.”