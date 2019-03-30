Old Highland Park Elementary building receives second life

SHERIDAN — A unique residential development near downtown Sheridan could breathe new life into a longstanding building while also creating workforce housing units, which are in high demand throughout the city.

JBD Construction President Jim Bede is in the process of converting the old Highland Park Elementary School building into the Burton Flats residential development. Bede purchased the old Highland Park building and property for $825,000 in November 2017. While Sheridan County School District 2 was anticipating seeing the school demolished after it relocated Highland Park Elementary to a new building, Bede said he saw potential in it.

“The building was in really great shape,” Bede said. “I mean, it needed maintenance, and it probably couldn’t function as a school any more, but for what I thought it could be I just couldn’t see plowing it under.”

Bede formulated a three-phase plan for developing the five-acre property that would create residential and commercial spaces. Phase one of that plan, which is currently underway, calls for the development of 14 condominium units in the old school building.

Sheridan City Council approved Bede’s plan to develop the building for residential use by voting to rezone the property as a planned unit development last June.

The request to rezone the property initially incurred backlash from nearby residents, who feared overdevelopment of the property would increase the density and traffic in their neighborhood. Those complaints prompted city council to reject Bede’s first rezone request and asked him to apply to have the property rezoned as a planned unit development. As a planned unit development, the property’s residential zoning is tied to a master plan; any significant deviations from that master plan would require further approval by council.

Despite pushback from residents though, city staff recommended council approve both rezone requests, noting that Bede’s plans for the property were consistent with the city’s approach to facilitating a diverse housing market.

“The Land Use Plan states the best infill projects are those that blend into the existing neighborhood in scale and use,” Sheridan Community Development Director Brian Craig wrote in his recommendation to council. “The use of an existing facility for multiple-family residential is an appropriate use for the area and fulfills the goal of providing a range of housing options in our residence districts.”

Bede said the units in the complex would range from about to $200,000 to just under $300,000, a price range that city officials and local real estate agents have said is rare in Sheridan, inciting concerns about a shortage of workforce housing in the city.

In developing a former school building, Bede’s project is unique to Sheridan, but it demonstrates how infill projects can be used to develop housing at “workforce prices” in Sheridan.

Repurposing the existing structure allowed Bede to save on several fixed costs typically associated with housing developments, which will lower the prices of the finished condominiums. New developments, for instance, incur tap fees, which the city charges to extend water and sewer infrastructure. Bede also said he saved money by not having to pour a new foundation for the structure.

“That’s kind of the benefit of this: With the initial development, there’s not those typical fees associated with it,” Bede said. “Because it was a school — there were 350 people through here a day. It’s set up for water usage and that stuff.”

Bede estimated phase one of the project is 25 percent complete and could be finished by October. Phase two of the project, which calls for the construction of 17 town homes on the west end of the property, will begin when about 75 percent of the 14 initial Burton Flats condominiums are sold.