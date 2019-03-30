100 years and counting: American Legion celebrates centennial

SHERIDAN — A sense of duty stirred in Jim Schlenker after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

One day after the tragedy, Schlenker put his Navy uniform on and looked in the mirror. It fit him better than when his military career ended in 1979.

Schlenker had health issues and could no longer aid his nation abroad, but he wanted to help out closer to home.

“I looked at myself and I said, ‘I can no longer serve my country, but I can still serve my countryman,’” Schlenker said.

That decision started Schlenker on the path of volunteer work. He began with the Red Cross and worked at other organizations as the years continued.

About a decade ago, Schlenker joined the American Legion Post 7 in Sheridan, eventually working his way to post commander, the position he currently holds. Schlenker is one of more than 2 million worldwide members who celebrated the organization’s centennial anniversary earlier this month.

American Legion was founded in Paris on March 15, 1919 by World War I veterans to help U.S. soldiers when conflicts ended. It is a nonprofit and has four guiding pillars: veterans affairs and rehabilitation; strong national defense; Americanism; and youth programs. To join the American Legion, one must be an active or reserve military member who is currently serving or had previously served in the Armed Forces during a conflict period and was not dishonorably discharged.

Fifty-seven American Legion posts are scattered around Wyoming, which is home to more than 40,000 veterans. About 7,000 of those veterans belong to an American Legion. The post in Sheridan was founded in May 1922 and was the seventh such establishment in Wyoming. It is named in honor of John Donald Garbutt, a WWI aviator who grew up in Sheridan and died during a flight training accident in 1919.

Schlenker qualified for membership after serving in the Navy for nine years. A few years in, he was injured in a boiler explosion aboard a ship after several steam pipes broke. To stay alive, he held his breath for 20 minutes to ensure that his lungs didn’t burst from the extreme temperatures.

“It was a harrowing 20 minutes,” Schlenker said.

Since 1979, Schlenker has gone through a divorce and battled drugs, alcohol and PTSD. He said staying involved in organizations like the American Legion has helped keep his life on track.

Schlenker became a member after the commander at the time asked him. He didn’t know what to expect after first joining the organization but is glad he did.

“When I started attending the meetings and hearing from some of the stuff, I realized, ‘This is important,’” Schlenker said. “I gotta do what I can do. That pretty much had me anchored right there.”

He was a patient at various Veteran Affairs hospitals and enjoyed extracurricular programs made possible through entities like American Legion.

“If it wasn’t for these volunteer organizations, veterans would not have that much up there, as far as activities,” Schlenker said. “… These volunteer organizations can fill in a wide gap as far as veterans’ needs.”

However, limitations exist for the American Legion, which can only raise money through $50 annual membership fees and private donations. The American Legion faces its challenges, chief among them active member participation. Schlenker said between 10 and 15 percent of the post’s 250 members take an active role, most of them older veterans.

“We don’t have the resources to be able to do a lot of what we’re supposed to do,” Schlenker said. “Neither do we have the manpower. Our manpower is dying out.”

Schlenker hopes to increase membership participation, especially among younger veterans, but he and the other members are unsure about the best ways to reach them. Recent dinner events have had sparse attendance, and utilizing the internet for marketing is not a strong suit for most older American Legion members.

Logistical problems are noticeable as well. Many Post 7 members cannot walk up and down the stairs to the second floor of the legion building due to physical ailments. The building recently installed an air purification system, but the smell of cigarette smoke lingers.

Sheridan American Legion Post 7 adjutant and second vice commander John Bennett handles enrollment and fees. He served in the National Guard from 1963-71 and has been a post member for the past 16 years.

Bennett said the most rewarding part is participating in an honor guard and showing respect at veterans’ funerals in Sheridan County.

Schlenker is part of an honor guard as well but said numbers have dwindled in recent years. Ideally, seven to 10 honor guards stand at a veteran’s funeral. Schlenker said the American Legion sometimes struggles to have five.

“Veterans deserve better than this,” Schlenker said. “… The worst that can be done is to forget about them.”

The American Legion recently celebrated a momentous achievement, but challenges exist for the organization to remain strong for another century.