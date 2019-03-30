STT celebrates Women of Sheridan

Join us as we continue to celebrate the Women of Sheridan at Sheridan Travel & Tourism.

December 10, 2019, marks the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the Equality State, and we hope you will join us in celebrating the sesquicentennial of the landmark territorial legislative decision. In 1869, Wyoming passed the first law in United States history granting women the right to vote and the right to hold public office, a historic milestone that came more than 50 years before the ratification of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution.

The State of Wyoming and the Wyoming Office of Tourism will mark the anniversary with activities, events, retreats and must-visit historic destinations that commemorate the spirit of Wyoming as the first frontier for women. You can explore the Wyoming Office of Tourism’s Year of Wyoming Women series by visiting travelwyoming.com, and follow along as Jackson artist Lindsay Linton Buk’s groundbreaking Women in Wyoming (womeninwyoming.com) series examines the pioneers of the modern west.

Throughout the year, Sheridan Travel & Tourism will pay tribute to the icons, outlaws, storytellers and mavericks who make Sheridan their home. Each month we will feature an artist, innovator, pioneer or personality with ties to Sheridan and roots in Wyoming. Our program includes a video series, essays, podcasts and more. This multimedia event is an opportunity to share with our community and visitors the incredible stories being created every day, right here in Sheridan.

Our first featured women, Sarah Sample and Sonja Caywood, make their mark on Sheridan through music and art, respectively. In the coming months we will feature designer Jesse Smith, ranch owner Sandra Wallop, publisher Kristen Czaban, gravel grinder Christy Olsen, and more. I hope that you’ll help spread the word about these brilliant women by sharing our WYLD WEST podcast (available on Spotify, Apple iTunes, or wherever you listen), and video series (available on our YouTube channel as well as our Facebook page). And if you know of an incredibly talented artist, innovator or entrepreneur involved in the travel and tourism industry, please send their name our way — we hope to continue this program in 2020.

For our full program, please visit www.sheridanwyoming.org.

Shawn Parker is the executive director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism.