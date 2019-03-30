Local trails offer a range of biking opportunities

SHERIDAN — As the weather continues to warm over the coming months, local outdoor enthusiasts will have opportunities to resume, or discover, several recreational activities.

One notable (and accessible) example? Biking.

Whether people are looking to try a new recreational activity or explore new nearby trails, Billy White, a mechanic at the Sheridan Bicycle Company, insists there are bicycles and bicycle paths suited for every type of person.

“I don’t care what you ride, I don’t care how you ride, I don’t care if you ride fast — if you’re having fun, that’s what bicycles are about,” White said.

Street biking

For beginners, or folks looking to bike leisurely around the city, Sheridan Community Land Trust Director of Marketing and Development Chris Vrba suggested the Sheridan pathways system that runs along Goose Creek, which the SCLT is in the process of expanding.

“That (expansion) will give folks three miles of trail out there on the west edge of town, over by Hidden Bridge Golf Club,” Vrba said. “And that will be complete here relatively soon.”

People looking to take advantage of the city’s paved pathways don’t have to worry about the equipment they use, White said.

“For that type of riding, the best type of bike is the bike you have,” White said.

However, if someone plans on buying a bike for use around town, White recommended a comfort-series bike — a design that tends to be cheaper than dirt or mountain bikes and lets riders ride in a more upright position than other bikes, which eases the strain on their backs.

Rougher terrain

Gravel biking is exploding in popularity, White said, and Sheridanites are fortunate to live near some of the best gravel-biking paths in the country.

“Gravel bikes are the fastest growing bike segment in the industry,” White said. “Gravel is blowing up and we have phenomenal gravel (paths) here.”

Vrba suggested bikers looking for gravel or dirt paths start with the Soldier Ridge Trail on the west end of Sheridan.

“Out there you have four-miles of trail — that was a partnership with a couple of landowners — it’s an old two-track trail that we’ve turned into a natural surface, multi-use trail,” Vrba said. “So that’s good for walkers, runners, hikers as well as bikers.”

The Red Grade Trails also offer bikers rougher terrain and contain several paths dedicated solely to biking, Vrba said.

He added, though, that bikers planning trips to dirt paths especially should check to be sure the trails are open before leaving home, as the SCLT will often close excessively muddy trails to prevent erosion.

“This time of year, especially as it gets warm, one important thing for people to do is know what trail conditions are like before they leave the house,” Vrba said.

To help local recreationists plan ahead, Vrba said the SCLT created a Facebook group called “Sheridan Trail Conditions,” which provides a forum for both the SCLT and local residents to alert members of closed or muddy trails.

“The idea behind the group is it’s user driven, and when folks go out and are enjoying the trails we encourage them to make a post,” Vrba said. “…And as more people join that group and more people engage with it, it will really develop into a ‘know-before-you-go’ (tool).”

White said gravel bikes, which typically have fatter tires with more tread, tend to be more expensive than road bikes but are still accessible to beginners.

In terms of equipment, White said the only piece of equipment absolutely required is a helmet. He added, though, that bikers planning longer trips may want to invest in a pair of biking shorts.

Regardless of what people are after, White said biking has a universal appeal.

“The thing about bikes that’s so cool, and I think why people enjoy bikes is, it reminds me of being a kid,” White said. “That first time you were finally starting to pedal off, you had the neighborhood gang – you guys would go terrorize the neighborhood – and you’d ride a few blocks away and you had some freedom and had some control and had some thrill.”