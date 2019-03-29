Deadline approaching for youth business ventures

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ag and Natural Resources Committee will host its second annual Sheridan County Youth Business Ventures Competition.

This year, the competition is open to all Sheridan County youth ages 8 — by Jan. 1, 2019 — to 18. The Youth Business Ventures Competition provides an opportunity for youth to write and present a business plan in competition for seed money to start a new business or to grow an existing business. The business should be in some way related to agriculture or natural resources.

The purpose of the competition is to encourage youth to develop an entrepreneurial mindset that will benefit them in future career opportunities, help them learn the process of developing business plans, provide an avenue for youth to practice and develop effective verbal communication, encourage goal setting and determination of a course of action that will help them to reach goals and to provide monetary awards for successful plans.

The competition will consist of two parts: a written business plan and a presentation of their plan to a panel of judges detailing the type of business, major components of the business and marketing strategies.

Submissions are accepted in two categories: Junior (ages 8-12) and Senior (ages 13-18).

A selection panel will determine the recipients, who will receive up to $500 in seed money and be paired with a mentor to assist with business development. Recipients will then have the opportunity midway through the year to present an update on their business and possibly receive an additional $500.

More competition information and application packets can be obtained from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office currently located at 171 N. Main St., Suite D, the Chamber website www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org or by calling the Chamber at 307-672-2485.

Written business plans must be returned to the Chamber office, which will then be located at 24 S. Main St., no later than 4 p.m. April 19, and applicants must be available to present their plans in person to the committee May 2.

A workshop and question/answer session to assist youth in writing their business plans will be held at the Chamber office at 171 N. Main St. beginning at 5:30 p.m. March 19. Those attending the workshop are asked to pre-register by calling 307-672-2485 or email kmyers@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.