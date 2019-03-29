FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Rendezvous organizes comedy night

Home|News|Local News|Rendezvous organizes comedy night

SHERIDAN — Rendezvous Liquor & Lounge will host a comedy night Sunday from 4-7 p.m.

Admission is free and the comedy will be followed by an open mic night.

Rendezvous Liquor & Lounge is located at 1842 Sugarland Drive, #105.

By |Mar. 29, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN