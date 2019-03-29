Rendezvous organizes comedy night

SHERIDAN — Rendezvous Liquor & Lounge will host a comedy night Sunday from 4-7 p.m.
Admission is free and the comedy will be followed by an open mic night.
Rendezvous Liquor & Lounge is located at 1842 Sugarland Drive, #105.
