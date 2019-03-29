Johnson taking softball talents to BHSU

SHERIDAN — With a ponytail sticking out the back of her ball cap, Mikayla Johnson is different. While she’s alongside peers her own age, Johnson is the lone girl readying herself for the next pitch.

The bat cracks, and the ball is hurdling toward Johnson at second base. Once again, she’s easily identifiable. But it’s not because Johnson is a female playing a male-dominated sport, but rather it’s her skill that makes her stand out.

She scoops, flips, and starts a double play, no small feat in a 10-year-old baseball league. Johnson is understandably excited, collecting high-fives from teammates and coaches. One thing is evidently clear — the girl can play.

Johnson hadn’t played baseball before age 10. She first heard rumblings about the sport and the opportunity to play from the Brewer family. Greg Brewer coached a 10-year-old team and asked Johnson to give it a shot.

“I was amazed with just how quickly she picked up the sport,” Brewer said. “I’ve coached a lot of kids, especially for the first time, and she was one of those gals that just picked it right up. We could play her just about anywhere on the field.”

During her first season, Johnson floated all around the diamond, trying out different positions to see where her skills fit best. One game, while playing second base, Johnson started a double play — the first that Brewer had ever coached at the 10-year-old level — and thus she found her spot.

Johnson played, started and excelled on the diamond. She wasn’t given a starting spot out of courtesy because she was the only girl. Johnson earned her keep every day.

“It was neat having our young girl out there playing with the boys,” said Nicholas Johnson, Mikayla’s father.

After a few years of baseball, Johnson received a call from a club softball team down the road. The Buffalo-based organization phoned Johnson to gauge her interest in softball.

Johnson traveled to Casper for a tournament with the WYO Pride, having never played the sport before. While there are quite a few similarities between baseball and softball and quite a few transferable qualities, batting isn’t one of the them.

With a baseball-like swing, Johnson struck out her first two times to the plate. A quick adjustment, shortening the swing a tad, and sure enough, Johnson put the bat on the ball.

“When I actually got contact on the ball, that’s when I started falling in love with it,” Johnson said.

With the Wyoming High School Activities Association not sanctioning softball, Johnson joined the WYO Pride team full-time, and the travel squad ventured all over the state and nationwide. The team claimed back-to-back Northwest Regional championships, punching a ticket to the World Series in Florida.

“It was insane,” Johnson said. “There were girls playing year-round, and you meet them, and they’re throwing 60-plus, and that’s fast for softball. You realize, ‘Oh my, they’re real down here.’”

Johnson has all five tools to be a successful softball player. She can hit, hit for power, field, throw and has speed on the bases and in the field. Her quickness commanded the attention of a few colleges looking to round out their recruiting classes.

The thought of playing softball at the next level — a notion that not many have in the state of Wyoming — didn’t occur to Johnson until late in the recruiting process. She elected to attend a softball showcase last September to simply test the waters and see if any colleges would show interest in her.

Johnson showed off her feel for the game, where to be and when to be there. She showed she could hit and field at a high level like most everyone at the showcase.

It was Johnson’s speed, however, that turned some heads.

In a basketball practice her sophomore season, Johnson went up for a layup, absorbed contact, and came down awkwardly on her right knee. She had torn her anterior cruciate ligament. Basketball season came to an abrupt halt, soccer season was a no-go and softball had to wait until the following summer.

As disappointing as it felt at the time, Johnson knew in her heart she’d not only return to the diamond, but return stronger, and most especially quicker. When she received the green light from her doctor to resume running activities, Johnson wouldn’t settle for satisfactory. She tirelessly worked sprinting drills and found a new gear.

“I actually achieved more than I expected and got more speed than I expected,” Johnson said. “It’s one of those everything-happens-for-a-reason type of thing. Maybe if I didn’t tear my ACL, I wouldn’t be where I’m at now.

“Whatever life hands you, you have to take it, and try to make the best out of it.”

Lane Leedy was the first to point out Johnson’s new speed. The Black Hills State University softball head coach watched Johnson hit, field and throw — all necessary skills for an aspiring collegiate player — but it was her quickness that stood out most.

“Speed, those are the kinds of thing we look for as we are closing out a signing class; those intangibles that not everyone has,” Leedy said. “Speed is a big part of our game, and Mikayla is fast.”

Leedy encouraged Johnson to attend a softball camp in Spearfish, South Dakota, in December, and any doubt about her ability to play at the Division II level was put to rest. Leedy made Johnson an offer right then, marking the first offer Leedy has ever made to a Wyomingite.

“We didn’t have a clue that she was going to get anything because we don’t have (high school) softball in Wyoming. It’s not sectioned,” Nicholas Johnson said. “I don’t what else a person could say. Yeah, we are very proud.”

Leedy expects Johnson to play an immediate role for the Yellow Jackets, utilizing her speed as a pinch runner. As she progresses throughout her career, Leedy anticipates Johnson discovering a role in either the infield or outfield.

The countless hours of practicing alone at Sheridan College’s softball fields have paid off for Mikayla Johnson. Hitting ball after ball from different positions off a tee to empty green space in right, center and left field have been given purpose. The sweat and dirt-filled sprints from base to base have paved a way to collegiate softball.

Johnson can’t say she always had the dream of one day playing collegiate softball — it frankly didn’t occur to her until just a few months ago. An uber-competitive girl who carved out a role on an otherwise all-boy baseball team has exceeded all expectations, and will look to do the same in the years to come.