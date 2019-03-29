SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist canceled, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:11 a.m.
• Medical assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:14 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block East Eighth Street, 9:23 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• Dismissals — Jessica L. Pickett, Sheridan; Chase Jackson Pickett, Sheridan
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• DUI, citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 6:12 p.m.
• Theft cold, West 15th Street, 7:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Steven R. Johnson, 67, Sheridan, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant x3, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert D. Vandyke, 26, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 73
Female inmate count: 23
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4