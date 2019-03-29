FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist canceled, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:11 a.m.

• Medical assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:14 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block East Eighth Street, 9:23 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 7:30 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Dismissals — Jessica L. Pickett, Sheridan; Chase Jackson Pickett, Sheridan

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• DUI, citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 6:12 p.m.

• Theft cold, West 15th Street, 7:25 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Steven R. Johnson, 67, Sheridan, DUS, contempt of court/bench warrant x3, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robert D. Vandyke, 26, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 73

Female inmate count: 23

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

Mar. 29, 2019

