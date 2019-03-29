Local student named Indiana University Founders Scholar

SHERIDAN — Jillian E. Mayer, a 2018 graduate of Big Horn High School, has earned recognition as a Founders Scholar at Indiana University.

Mayer is a freshman at IU studying human biology. She earned a 4.0 GPA for the first semester. In a letter to Mayer informing her of the honor, Lauren Robel, IU provost and executive vice president said the honor puts Mayer in the top tier of undergraduate students.

“As a Founders Scholar, you belong to a distinguished community of scholars who enrich and enliven our campus through diligence and dedication to their studies,” Robel wrote.

Mayer and other Founders Scholars will be honored at a reception at IU on April 7.