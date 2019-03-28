SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Smoke detector check, 100 block West 11th Street, 3:54 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Smoke detector problem, 1600 block Parkside Court, 9:01 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 2100 Sunset Drive, 9:23 a.m.

• Medical, 700 block Long Drive 10:03 a.m.

• Medical, 2100 block Sunset Drive, 10:30 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 11:07 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block North Main Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Yonkee Avenue, 12:24 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Brooks, 12:33 p.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Second Avenue East, 2:34 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:03 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 5:37 p.m.

• Trauma, 700 block Long Drive, 9:34 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 5:04 a.m.

• Reckless driver, East Brundage Lane, 8:34 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:46 a.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 10:02 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Burton Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Assist SO, Dana Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Fifth Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 4:01 p.m.

• Found property, Gladstone Street, 4:33 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Thomas Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:48 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, East Alger Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Disturb peace, Holmes Avenue, 6:39 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 7:15 p.m.

• Threat, East Brundage Lane, 7:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 8:49 p.m.

• Court/violation, East Fifth Street, 9:21 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Stolen vehicle, Wyarno Road, 8:02 a.m.

• DUI, West 15th Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Alarm, East Fifth Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Domestic, West 15th Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, Bellevue Avenue, 6:38 p.m.

• Assist agency, Parker Avenue, 7:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 7:55 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 9:19 p.m.

• Simple assault, West 13th Street, 11:07 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:10 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Robin A. Alcorn, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jessie M. Birr, 43, Sheridan, offense not listed, arrested by SCSO

• Brice M. Graves, 29, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Martin Hernandez, 29, Thornton, Colorado, speeding, DUS, circuit court; probation violation/revocation, out of county court; arrested by WHP

• Haley R. Hill, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Heidy M. Larocca, 21, violate family protection order, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Keith A. Morgan, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael L. Nielsen, 41, Miles City, Montana, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Austin R. Potts, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Howard B. Tate, 40, Sheridan, interfere with officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Susana V. Trabert, 55, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Alexandria Williams, 27, Casper, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 9

Number of releases for the previous day: 2