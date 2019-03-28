Local briefs

Last Friday at First to feature Celtic Revival

SHERIDAN — First Congregational United Church of Christ will host a free concert Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Barbara Campbell, who will perform show tunes, and John Egan, who will perform “Three Sonatas” on the historic pipe organ.

The concert is free, though donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact aegan@cybermesa.com or call 307-752-4864.

The church is located at 100 W. Works St.

Library organizes paper succulent activity

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a free paper succulent craft for all ages. On Saturday, from 1-3 p.m., crafters of all ages are invited to join library staff in the Inner Circle to make paper succulents that make great room décor or gifts. No registration is necessary for the program and participants are welcome to drop in anytime between 1-3 p.m. The program will begin with a brief step-by-step tutorial on how to assemble your succulent.

This program is free and all supplies are provided. However, organizers do ask that anyone under the age of 9 who attends brings an adult helper. Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

WYO to offer The Met Live in HD

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host another round of The Met Live in HD at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The show, “Die Walkure,” tells the story of a willful warrior daughter, who loses her immortality in opera’s most famous act of filial defiance.

Tickets for the show cost $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.