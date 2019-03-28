FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SCSD3 announces third-quarter honor roll

CLEARMONT — Sheridan County School District 3 officials recently announced the third-quarter honor rolls for students in seventh through 12th grade.

Students who earned a spot on the Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.0-3.49. Students on the Board of Trustees Honor Roll earned GPAs of 3.5-4.0.

The following students earned spots on the honor rolls.

 

Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Garrison Haynes

Ninth grade — Timber Buhr, Mya Simondi

10th grade — Torrey Veach

11th grade — Colin Malli

12th grade — Brooke Worman

 

Board of Trustees Honor Roll

Seventh grade — Will Betz, Addison Clayton, John David Crump, Kamryn Michelena, Lorilei Nogueira, Miles Packard

Eighth grade — Shelby Fennema, Chantel George

Ninth grade — Peityn Manor, Tamica Smith

10th grade — Sydney Haynes, Kerri Malli, Krista Malli

11th grade — McKenna Auzqui, Kailei Beam, Ashlynn Fennema, Parker Manor

12th grade — Kristin Klaahsen, John Malli, Cassidy McBride, Terissa McClure, Taziree Smith

Mar. 28, 2019

