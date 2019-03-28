Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War chartered

SHERIDAN — Though long absent from the state of Wyoming, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War group has again chartered a camp here.

The charter was signed by Commander in Chief Donald W. Shaw in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, during Remembrance Day. This is the anniversary of the 1863 Consecration of the National Cemetery at Gettysburg during which President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address. The charter was approved Nov. 18, 2018, by the Commander of the Department of Colorado and Wyoming, William Buvinger. The charter was presented and the camp officers were sworn in at the Ft. Caspar Museum on Feb. 23, 2019, by past department commanders James Barker and Gene Cheney.

The SUVCW is a fraternal male heritage organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of veterans who served in the Union Army during the American Civil War. Organized in 1881 and chartered by Congress in 1954, SUVCW is the legal heir and successor to the Grand Army of the Republic, formed just after the war in 1866. Membership in the SUVCW is restricted to men whose direct or collateral ancestors served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Revenue Cutter Service during the Civil War.

Coincidentally the camp shares the same name as a previous camp of the SUVCW that was formed in Sheridan in 1890. Both were named after Francis Emroy Warren (1844-1929) who served in the infantry in the Union Army during the Civil War as a noncommissioned officer in the 49th Regiment, Massachusetts Volunteers. At the age of 19, he received the Medal of Honor for battlefield gallantry demonstrated at the siege of Port Hudson, Louisiana. Later he was commissioned as a captain in the state militia of his home state, Massachusetts. After the war, Warren served as the last territorial and first state governor of Wyoming and was the last Civil War veteran to serve as a member of the U. S. Senate. He is also the namesake of the Francis Emroy Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne.

This new camp brings together longtime and recent members who were scattered across the states of Wyoming and South Dakota into a formal, nonprofit, volunteer organization that can greatly enhance the mission of the SUVCW.

Men with Civil War veteran ancestors and women interested in joining the ladies auxiliary or the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil war may find more information at www.suvcw.org and www.duvcw.org respectively. Those interested in joining or receiving more information may also call camp commander, Karl Falken, at 307-856-6654.