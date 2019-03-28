Need a little inspiration?

You’ve read the columns and articles. The endless stories about spring representing renewal, rebirth and the chance for new beginnings.

Yes, the promise of green grass and warmer weather offers hope for what is to come — summer barbecues, baseball games and garden-fresh vegetables. Spring also means the Banff Mountain Film Festival draws near. This year, it’s set for April 23. Tickets are currently on sale through the WYO box office.

The festival is one of the best parts of spring in Sheridan (is that too dramatic?). The films are chosen from the bulk of others at the actual Banff Film Festival in Canada by folks at the Wyoming Wilderness Association. They tell tales of adventure, nature, human limits and animal survival. The films provoke a range of emotions — disbelief, fear, shock and desire.

If you’re able to sit through the films without feeling inspired to roam the outdoors, you likely need to check your pulse. Often around this time of year, families and individuals throughout Sheridan County begin penciling in their summer plans — weekends in the Bighorns, afternoons at Lake DeSmet and walks and bicycle rides along the pathways that crisscross the city.

Soon, Sheridan will have additional pathways to explore as Sheridan Community Land Trust seeks to expand the trails west of the city and in the Red Grade Trail System outside of Big Horn.

One quote attributed to John Muir that I’ve always enjoyed is: “And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.”

Although we become more and more tied to our digital devices, our desks and jobs that keep us indoors, especially during the cold winter months, spring offers a chance to shake loose the dust we’ve gathered throughout the winter and take to the forest to find (or maybe just renew) our souls.

So, whether you take that adventure on wheels, by water or with the “human power” of your own feet, as spring adds a little bounce to your step, be sure you spend time outside.

And if you’re not quite there yet, or you’re unsure where to start, buy your tickets to Banff, because the films will inspire you to spend more time enjoying and exploring the wonders of our world.

Banff Mountain Film Festival

6:30 p.m. April 23

WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

Tickets: $20 for adults, seniors and military, $10 for students

For more information, see wyotheater.com.