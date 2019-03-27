Generals finish fifth in Torrington

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team participated in the Eastern Wyoming College rodeo over the weekend. The Generals placed fifth as a team with 375 points, while the Lady Generals took seventh scoring 60 points. Casper College won the men’s division with 555 points, and the University of Wyoming placed first in the women’s division with 475 points.

Coby Johnson and Dylan Grant paced the SC men’s team, taking first and second in bull riding. Johnson won the event, accumulating 158 points, and Grant placed runner-up with 155 points.

Chance Ames took home the title in bareback riding, tallying 154 points.

Garrett Duncan finished fifth in tie-down roping with a time of 24.8 seconds.

Taylor Bothwell paced SC’s women’s team with a fifth-place finish in goat tying, recording a time of 15.7 seconds.

The University of Wyoming still leads over SC in overall team standings.

The Pokes boast 3,395 points compared to the Generals’ 2,690 points. Eastern Wyoming leads the women’s standings with 1,952.33 points, and the Lady Generals sit in 10th with 315 points.

Sheridan travels to Fort Collins, Colorado, for the Colorado State rodeo April 5-7.