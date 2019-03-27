Local performances have area ties

SHERIDAN — Last summer, Mark Elliot Bergman decided to write a musical composition about a seemingly unusual subject: a geographical formation. Around the same time, Jason McArthur began working on a musical about a conflict that occurred more than a century ago.

Last week, Bergman, the Sheridan College director of strings and orchestral studies, along with the Cascade Quartet, premiered “Rock City” at the Whitney Center for the Arts. It draws inspiration from the Fallen City formation on Highway 14 in the Bighorn Mountains near Dayton.

In the same week, McArthur, a Sheridan County School District 1 band and choir instructor, and 72 students performed “Johnson County Cattle War” on three separate nights at Tongue River High School. The war lasted several years in the late 1800s and involved settlers and cattle owners who wanted to keep their land.

The two area teachers wrote the performances on vastly different topics but both brought local flavor to the artistic scene.

“I think audiences will enjoy hearing music that is inspired by something that they’ve seen and something that’s reflective of our community,” Bergman said.

Bergman wanted to write the performance after driving by Fallen City several times. He decided to put pen to paper after mulling over the different possibilities in his head.

“The idea of the weight of the formation and the idea of motion that was suggested by those rocks falling down the mountain was inspiring to me and suggested musical ideas and musical sounds,” Bergman said. “I wanted to create a kind of musical snapshot of that particular formation … It’s sometimes remarkable how a static thing can imply change and motion. That was what struck me as being particularly interesting about that formation.”

Last week’s program also included “Shenandoah Suite,” a piece Bergman composed in 2011 that was inspired by Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

Bergman said a sense of place has inspired several of his works, including “Shenandoah Suite” and an earlier composition about the coastline of Rhode Island. “Rock City” marked the second Wyoming connection in a work of Bergman’s, the first being a piece last year about the ideas of what Wyoming means.

Bergman played the double bass and wrote all the music for the other three instruments — violin, viola and piano. That involved challenges, especially writing for the piano. The performers also live several hours apart from one another, so they practiced on their own before rehearsing for many hours the day before and day of the performance.

For McArthur, who teaches band and choir at all three Tongue River schools, most of the practices occurred during high school choir class because many students are involved in different activities and didn’t have enough time to consistently rehearse.

In the week leading up to the performances, though, they practiced every day for two hours after school.

Two years ago, students performed McArthur’s “Tie Flume” — a performance about the origins of Dayton and Ranchester — and it went well, so he wanted to do something similar. This year’s performance was based more on facts than “Tie Flume” and was a challenge to make everything historically accurate.

McArthur wrote 100 pages of dialogue and 100 pages of music from about last July to this January, shortly before rehearsals began. He did most of the musical writing when inspiration struck. For characters and dialogue, he wrote a large portion of it during free time at a youth camp he attended with his sons.

“Johnson County Cattle War” is his second original work after “Tie Flume.” Due to the time required for him to write full-length musicals, McArthur said the school will likely perform original works every other year.

McArthur said the most rewarding aspect involved working with students.

“When you write your own show for your own students, it gives them an opportunity that’s rare,” McArthur said. “… To watch them take that and run with it and kind of make it their own and help write it and come up with ideas and all of those things … That’s my favorite part. That’s why we do it.”

Bergman shared a similar sentiment. He spends most days teaching, something Bergman believes will ultimately improve his composition abilities.

“Sometimes from day to day it can feel like a time crunch, but I think the big picture is that maintaining my activity as a performing artist and as a composer are deeply influential in terms of how I’m able to help my students become better performers, composers and teachers, and vice versa,” Bergman said. “I sometimes find that the act of trying to explain something to a student helps me clarify that thing in my own work.”

They both believe plenty of room exists for additional performances based on local history and lore. McArthur is considering a work about Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, who had a hideout in the Bighorn Mountains.

The two performances had distinct local ties, something that might continue in future years.