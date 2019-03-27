Area high-schooler forging path in hockey career

SHERIDAN — Rachel Morey has always been an overachiever.

Growing up, Morey played on boys hockey teams and with athletes much older than her, constantly challenging herself to improve. The speed, strategy and culture of the sport appealed to her, as did the nearly nonstop competition.

“The moment I strapped the skates on and played, I really enjoyed it,” Morey said.

After briefly participating in figure skating, Morey started hockey around age 6 and hasn’t hardly stopped in the decade since.

“She liked to prove herself against the boys at that (young) age especially,” her father Jack Morey said. “… You could say right off the bat she hit the ground running.”

That drive and competitiveness on the ice have taken Rachel Morey all over the country and across international borders several times. She grew up on a ranch near Ucross but has spent the last three years thousands of miles from home to pursue her hockey aspirations.

For the past two years, that has meant attending high school by day and devoting nearly every other waking moment to her duties as a member of the St. Louis AAA Lady Blues.

Morey spent most of her time this season at the center position, switching to the more offensive role after previously playing defense for most of her career. It took some time, but she adjusted to the position and made solid contributions to the team.

Last year, the Lady Blues qualified for the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League national tournament — featuring 16 of the top youth amateur teams in the country — and just missed out on the postseason competition this year. Despite the disappointing end to this season, Morey will likely play on a different team and compete in a USA Hockey national player development camp this summer.

Morey and her St. Louis teammates often traveled by plane three of four weekends per month to cities like Boston, Minneapolis and Ontario, Canada.

All of the time on the go is nothing new to her, however, as the past decade has involved near-constant travel.

As Morey improved on the ice during her younger years, the distances to practices and competitions increased. The family routinely traveled 500 to 600 miles when she competed in weekend tournaments, departing Friday afternoon and returning Sunday night.

At times, it was tough being the youngest player on older teams, but that helped prepare Morey for higher levels of competition.

“After I really developed a love for the sport, (I) just (had) the need to get better and see how far I could take it,” Morey said.

The dedication paid off, and by the time Morey reached eighth grade, the family had a decision to make: should she move far away and receive the chance to prove herself against top-notch competition or stay in Wyoming with somewhat limited hockey opportunities?

They ultimately chose for Rachel to pursue her ambitions, and she eventually landed on a team in Detroit for one year.

Her mother Joann Morey recalled a bittersweet feeling after the decision was made.

“We’re excited for her to go accomplish these dreams that she wanted to do, but then we also miss our girl,” Joann Morey said.

Jack Morey choked up remembering the difficult conversation.

“It was tough,” Jack Morey said. “… She earned it. She held all her promises, and Joann and I didn’t want to be selfish so we let her move away.”

The move at first brought difficulties for all involved. Rachel Morey was starting her freshman year of high school and admitted she might not have had the maturity to handle all of the different life adjustments. She felt homesick and sometimes called her parents in tears.

For Jack and Joann Morey, the move meant they didn’t see their daughter very much.

“It was really hard at first,” Jack Morey said. “We’ve grown accustomed to it, you know, (but an) empty nest four years too early was tough on Joann and I.”

After her first season ended, Rachel Morey returned to Wyoming and attended Buffalo High School for the final couple months. That summer, she tried out for the St. Louis under-16 team and made the roster, meaning another adjustment was coming.

Rachel Morey said the past few years have involved constant attempts to fit in at new schools, something made tougher by the fact that she often misses a day or two each week due to travel for hockey. Because of her hectic schedule, Rachel Morey does most of her homework on a plane, bus, car or hotel room, but maintains nearly all As.

“I put school first, but hockey is a close second,” Morey said.

Her mother said Morey has a “very Type A personality.” The high-schooler enjoys making lists and crossing off the tasks after finishing them, showing that she accomplished something. Joann Morey expressed pride in her daughter for recently making the National Honor Society — for which at least a 3.67 GPA is required — after attending four high schools in less than three years.

Rachel Morey often thinks about the choice to live away from home. She rarely has free time and has missed out on most normal high school events like a homecoming dance.

Despite the obstacles, though, the high school junior said she would choose the same path again.

“I’ve learned so much, grown up faster, learned lessons a lot faster than maybe some of my peers,” Morey said.

Apart from being separated by about 1,200 miles, the past three years have involved a significant financial commitment for the family. Jack and Joann Morey alternate weeks to see their daughter compete, with one of them flying to a different locale almost every weekend. The family also frequently stays in touch through calls, texts and SnapChat.

The Moreys should be seeing more of each other in a few months, though. Rachel Morey plans to live at home and attend Buffalo High School for her senior year, practice hockey in Sheridan and fly to games on weekends for the St. Louis U-19 team.

Morey ultimately hopes for a scholarship to play college hockey. She hasn’t received any official Division 1 offers but has interest from several D1 schools and has many Division 3 offers. After college, she aims to return to Wyoming and work as an environmental engineer and hockey coach.

Her career on the ice has involved ups and downs, but through it all, Rachel Morey has kept one thing consistent: she set high standards for herself and worked hard to achieve them.