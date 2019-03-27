SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Lewis Street, 3:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 7:49 a.m.
• Trauma, Martin Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Trauma, Mydland Road, .
• Medical, Blue Sky Court,
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Medical, Lewis Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:09 p.m.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Threats; cold, Illinois Street, 12:21 a.m.
• Open door, East Brundage Lane, 2:38 a.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:05 a.m.
• Burglary cold, East Eighth Street, 7:17 a.m.
• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Stalking cold, Long Drive, 10 a.m.
• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Accident, Thurmond Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Indecent exposure, Smith Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 11:37 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 11:34 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:02 p.m.
• Barking dog, Edgewood Drive, 2:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Grinnell Plaza, 2:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 5:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 6:12 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Thurmond Avenue, 6:23 p.m.
• Found property, West Whitney Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Urinating in public (unfounded), Canfield Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 7:48 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 9:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 11:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Accident, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 9:49 a.m.
• Motorist assist, interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 20, 10:03 a.m.
• Found property, Holmes Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• Illegal parking, West 17th Street, 8:30 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Travis E. Atkins, 36, address not listed, property destruction and defacing property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Samuel E. Trout, 58, Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 66
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 5