SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 1100 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Lewis Street, 3:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Trauma, Martin Avenue, 8:49 a.m.

• Trauma, Mydland Road, .

• Medical, Blue Sky Court,

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:09 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Threats; cold, Illinois Street, 12:21 a.m.

• Open door, East Brundage Lane, 2:38 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:05 a.m.

• Burglary cold, East Eighth Street, 7:17 a.m.

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 9:56 a.m.

• Stalking cold, Long Drive, 10 a.m.

• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Accident, Thurmond Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Indecent exposure, Smith Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 11:37 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 11:34 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Coffeen Avenue, 1:48 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, Ridgeway Avenue, 2:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, Edgewood Drive, 2:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Grinnell Plaza, 2:34 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 3:34 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Malicious destruction, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 5:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 6:12 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Thurmond Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Found property, West Whitney Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Urinating in public (unfounded), Canfield Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:36 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 7:48 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 9:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 11:13 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Accident, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 9:49 a.m.

• Motorist assist, interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 20, 10:03 a.m.

• Found property, Holmes Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Illegal parking, West 17th Street, 8:30 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Travis E. Atkins, 36, address not listed, property destruction and defacing property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Samuel E. Trout, 58, Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5