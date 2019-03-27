Local briefs

Library offers community game night

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a community game night Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The program allows friends and family to try different tabletop games.

For more information, contact the library at 307-674-8585.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Dementia Friendly Wyoming training planned

SHERIDAN — Dementia Friendly Wyoming will host a free general training session Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at 1 S. Scott St., Suite 2.

The training will include information on:

• how to recognize the signs of dementia;

• how to communicate with individuals with dementia;

• how to connect individuals and care partners to resources and assistance in our community.

Dementia Friendly Wyoming is part of The Hub on Smith and is dedicated to building an informed, inclusive community where people living with dementia and their care partners are valued and supported.

For more information on Dementia Friendly Wyoming or to confirm your attendance for the general training session call 307-461-7134.

Book discussion to focus on ‘Every Breath’

SHERIDAN — Clearmont Branch Library will host a book discussion Thursday.

The discussion will focus on “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks.

The Clearmont library is located at 1240 Front St.

For more information, see the Sheridan County Public Library System website at sheridanwyolibrary.org.

SCLT to host open house Thursday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host its annual open house Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

The event will include a sandwich bar and appetizers, a silent auction and raffle items.

Learn more about the SCLT and its ongoing work in the community at the open house.

Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.