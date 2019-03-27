Artists to present work at SAGE

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place April 2 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include mixed media artist Nicole Markoff of Cazadero California; figurative oil painter Cherisse Alcantara of Oakland, California; mixed media artist Cara Luneau of Boulder, Colorado; non-fiction writer Gabriel Solis of Austin, Texas; non-fiction writer Sofia Thanhauser of Brooklyn, New York; and print media artist Ella Weber of Bennington, Nebraska.

For more information, see www.jentelarts.org. SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.