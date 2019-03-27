FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Artists to present work at SAGE

Home|News|Local News|Artists to present work at SAGE

SHERIDAN — The next round of Jentel Presents will take place April 2 at SAGE Community Arts.

The monthly event, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m., allows community members to meet and interact with the artists participating in this month’s Jentel Artist Residency Program.

This month’s presenters include mixed media artist Nicole Markoff of Cazadero California; figurative oil painter Cherisse Alcantara of Oakland, California; mixed media artist Cara Luneau of Boulder, Colorado; non-fiction writer Gabriel Solis of Austin, Texas; non-fiction writer Sofia Thanhauser of Brooklyn, New York; and print media artist Ella Weber of Bennington, Nebraska.

For more information, see www.jentelarts.org. SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

By |Mar. 27, 2019|

About the Author:

The editorial staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan, Wyoming, and the surrounding region. News tips and information may be sent to news@thesheridanpress.com.

Related Posts

READER COMMENTS

Tell us what you think! The Sheridan Press offers you the chance to comment on articles on thesheridanpress.com. We power our commenting forum with Facebook Comments. Please take a look at our participation guidelines before posting.

Toggle Sliding Bar Area
Unlock the door to exclusive experiences across Sheridan County with Press Pass, an all-new membership by The Sheridan Press. When you join Press Pass, you will enjoy exclusive access to all of our partners’ experiences and offers, from food and drink to arts and entertainment.
SIGN UP

Log In to Press Pass

LOG IN