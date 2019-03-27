Reception, gallery talk planned for ‘Lakota Emergence’

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host a reception and gallery talk for the 14th Illustrator Show — “Lakota Emergence,” originated by the Center for American Indian Research and Native Studies.

“Lakota Emergence” focuses entirely on the short Lakota emergence narrative titled, “How the Lakota Came Upon the World,” written down by James Walker sometime between 1896, when he first arrived at Pine Ridge to serve as the agency’s physician, and 1917 when it was published by the American Museum of Natural History. The exhibit divides the 1,251-word narrative into 16 “passages” that are paired with original artworks by distinguished and emerging contemporary Lakota artists. The artworks include abstract, expressionistic and representational paintings, a screen-printed collage, a ledger-style drawing, miniature and full- size clothing, a cut-glass mosaic, a bolo tie, a carved wood tableau and a spoon for the Trickster carved from a buffalo horn.

Founding director of CAIRNS, Lakota historian and educator Craig Howe, Ph.D. will be at The Brinton Sunday for an afternoon reception to announce the show and will also be in residence at The Brinton April 1-4 for school tours.

Admission for school tours, students and teachers, is offered free.

A gallery talk presented by Howe will take place on April 2 at 7 p.m. That program is free to The Brinton Museum members and will cost $5 for nonmembers.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.