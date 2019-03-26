VanDyken named state’s top high school football scholar

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School senior Kade VanDyken received an illustrious award earlier this month. VanDyken was named the Wyoming Chapter National Football Foundation’s 2018 High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year at a ceremony in Laramie March 16.

Ranked second in a class of 34, VanDyken has a GPA of 3.975 and an ACT composite score of 29. Over the course of his football career for the Rams, he caught 87 receptions for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns, playing key roles on both sides of the ball for championship teams in 2016 and 2018.

A total of 15 finalists emerged from 127 nominations from 34 high schools and the University of Wyoming. VanDyken and Sheridan High School senior Parker Christensen were the two student-athletes nominated from Sheridan County.

A total of $19,200 in scholarships were awarded March 16. In the first 25 years of the Wyoming Chapter, a total of $369,150 in scholarships has been awarded. Each finalist Saturday was awarded a $1,200 scholarship and VanDyken received an additional $1,200 scholarship as the state’s top scholar-athlete.

Guest speakers were past Wyoming and West Regional Scholar-Athletes Justin Hopkin from Burlington in 1995 and Gavin Mills from Powell in 2008. Keynote speaker was Ron Dilatush, the membership chair of the National Football Foundation in Dallas.