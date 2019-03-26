Generals close the book on memorable season

HUTCHINSON, KS — Sheridan College men’s basketball head coach Matt Hammer put his arm around a disappointed Josh Bagley following a March 18 loss to Kaskaskia College in the opening round of the NJCAA tournament. In a crowded concourse full of fans, coaches and players, Hammer wanted his sophomore guard, that would never suit up for the Generals again, to realize the moment.

The National Junior College Athletic Association only allots 24 spots for its national tournament. That’s just 11.8 percent of the 204 Division I programs. It’s a very small percentage, and the Generals were one of the select few.

“This was huge accomplishment, at the end of the day,” Sheridan’s Sean Sutherlin said. “Even though we lost in the first round, it’s something Sheridan hasn’t done in a while. We should really be proud of our team on how we stuck together.”

Sutherlin, along with Bagley, AJ Bramah and Cam Reece, were the bedrock to a team that won 87 percent of their games the last two seasons — a record of 59-9. It’s tough at the junior college level to establish any sort of culture with two-year players, but those four created one, and a winning one at that.

“You try to get them to understand, this team, it’s the only team you will be on with this group,” Hammer said. “We can have returners come back next year, but it’s not going to be the same team. You got to really take pride in it, and those are the teams you see be successful.”

While there were plenty of disappointed looks from those aforementioned four and others March 18, when they glance back, they can rest assured they put Sheridan back in the national spotlight. This season marked SC’s return to the national tournament for the first time in 13 years and also represented the first-time ever the Generals were awarded an at-large bid.

With a follow-slam by Reece in the first half, and a game-high 21 points from Sutherlin, and with a comeback that saw the Generals erase a 21-point first-half deficit, people now know what Sheridan is capable of. Just because it resides in the country’s least-populated state — isolated in the northeast quadrant — the team donning Columbia blue and gold, nestled in the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains, can compete at a high level.

This Sheridan team was not one that got hot late in the season and stole an automatic bid by way of winning its region tournament. The Generals were a squad that earned one of the eight coveted at-large spots. The selection committee didn’t overlook the Generals’ body of work — 28 regular-season wins, which was tied for the most nationwide.

It will be difficult to duplicate this year’s success moving forward, but the Generals are confident they can.

Assistant coach Dontae Bryant didn’t even make it home before he began the process of laying the foundation for next season.

He exited the team bus in Denver and hopped on a plane bound for the Bay Area in search of players that want to compete for Region IX championships and perform under the bright lights of the national tournament.

Bryant is confident Sheridan can return to Hutchinson and soon. He and Hammer now have a blueprint on how to punch a ticket to the national tournament.

That road map can be credited to Bagley, Bramah, Reece and Sutherlin.

While it still stings now, the future for those four and the Generals remains bright.