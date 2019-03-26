SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Emerson Street, 4 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 5:24 p.m.

• Structure fire, 50 block Rawhide Drive, Story, 9:35 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Pinyon Place, 2:28 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Medical, Bellevue Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 3:04 p.m.

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 4 p.m.

• Medical, Second Avenue West, 5:08 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 5:11 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Medical, Thurmond Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Assist, Rawhide Street, Story, 9:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Whittier Street, 12:14 am.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Interference, East Nebraska Street, 1:23 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 2:23 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 2:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 6:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugar View Drive, 7:05 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 8:32 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 10:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 11:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Poplar Trail, 11:34 a.m.

• DUS, East Eighth Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Traffic stop, West Burkitt Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Heights Road, 1:06 p.m.

• Animal dead, Monte Vista Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Drug – other, Emerson Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Trespass progress, Dana Avenue, 4:22 p.m.

• Medical, East Brundage Lane, 5:11 p.m.

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 5:24 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Kendrick Park, 6:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ridgeway Avenue, 6:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 8:06 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 8:46 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:35 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Main Street, 8:07 p.m.

• Removal f subject, East College Avenue, 9:33 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Harassment, Park Street, 11:36 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Assist agency, East Montana Street and Emerson Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Agency assist, Highway 14 A. mile marker 98, Dayton, 7:12 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Skyline Drive, 9:56 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 10:06 a.m.

• Fraud, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 10:19 a.m.

• Civil, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 1:50 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 2:31 p.m.

• Drug – other, Main Street, Dayton, 4:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 6:36 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 8:17 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Holmes Avenue, 8:56 p.m.

• Structure fire, Rawhide Drive, Banner, 9:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Igor Drobnak, 50, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Chester J. Friday, 27, Evansville, contempt of court/bench warrant, aggravated robbery with bodily injury, out of county court; DUI, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court; arrested by SCSO

• Kyle J. Goerzen, 33, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Derek J. Neiger, 25, Sheridan, simple assault, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Cedric Shakespeare, 33, Billings, Montana, interfere with officer, misdemeanor theft, arrested by WHP

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 66

Female inmate count: 19

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5