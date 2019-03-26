Local briefs

Easter Seals Players to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Clients of Easter Seals will perform the play “A Little Help From My Friends” on Friday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

Donations will be accepted at the door and proceeds will benefit East Seals Wyoming.

Performances will be offered at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, call Rob at 304-751-3466.

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.

Museum plans redesign meeting

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Museum staff and board members have organized a public meeting for Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m.

The meeting, which will take place in the Inner Circle of Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, will focus on the museum’s future plans. The new floor plan and color palette for the museum will be on hand.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.

Firefighters organize fundraiser for scholarship fund

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Firefighters Local 276 members have organized a fundraiser to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Luminous Brewhouse to help send students to college.

Every year, the organization provides a scholarship for a student in Sheridan County School District 2 who wants to attend Sheridan College. That is the purpose of the fundraiser, “Firefighters: Illuminating the Future.”

All proceeds will go toward making a student’s dreams come true despite his or her financial situation.

For a $5 cover charge, attendees will hear music by JT Craft, have the opportunity to win a Big Horn River fly-fishing trip with guide Brett Smith, a Yeti 50 cooler and more. Hetty’s Pizza will also be on site and the first 30 people that get to Luminous will receive a free drink token. Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.