Vaselin graduates basic military training

SHERIDAN — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John C. Vaselin graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Vaselin is the son of Roberta J. and John M. Vaselin of Buffalo.

He is a 2014 graduate of Buffalo High School and he earned an associate degree in 2018 from Sheridan College.